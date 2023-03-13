What disease does Triple H have? Everything you need to know

Paul Michael Levesque, well known by his ring name Triple H, is a former WWE superstar currently working for the organisation as an executive. With more than 20 years of experience in the professional wrestling world, Triple H has made a name for himself as one of the sport's top performers and most influential figures. Nonetheless, rumours about his health have been circulating. And his fans have been wondering, what disease does Triple H have?

Triple H onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Triple H is one of WWE's most successful and popular superstars. He has won 14 world championships since joining the company in 1995, placing him third after Ric Flair and John Cena on the all-time list. Triple H has recently said he will no longer be a wrestler after developing life-threatening health issues. But what disease does he have?

What disease does Triple H have?

In March 2022, WWE icon and executive Triple H said he would never engage in professional wrestling again after experiencing severe cardiac problems. In an interview, he said he made this bold choice because he was diagnosed with heart failure.

What really happened to Triple H? In the interview, Triple H discussed the cardiac incident that led to his heart surgery. His wife, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, observed that he had been coughing up blood. As a result, Triple H was rushed to the emergency room and was diagnosed with heart failure following a series of diagnostic tests.

What caused Triple H's heart attack?

A genetic heart disorder caused his cardiac issue. He revealed that he was initially diagnosed with viral pneumonia resulting in the fluid around his lungs and arms. Consequently, his heart's ejection fraction (a measurement of the proportion of blood that leaves the heart with each contraction) had fallen to just 30%.

Ejection fractions typically fall between 55 and 60%. When Levesque was taken to the emergency room, his ejection fraction had dropped to 22%. Here is how the WWE legend described what transpired:

I was in heart failure, bad. By the next morning, as they sent me in to get an MRI done and about to go in for a heart (catheter), my ejection fraction was down to 12%. I was nosediving and sort of at the one-yard line of where you need to be—or where you don’t want to be—for your family and future.

What genetic heart condition does Triple H have?

Triple H explained that when the doctors examined his body, they discovered that he genetically had a 99.9% blockage in his left anterior descending artery, often known as the widowmaker. His heart had begun to develop an alternative channel but was also blocked.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Photo: KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The superstar became emotional while discussing his three young daughters. He stated that there were instances when he did not know if he would be able to wake up after being put to sleep for medical procedures. In addition, he stated that he had a defibrillator fitted and that his career as a professional wrestler was over.

Triple H's retirement

Although Triple H's primary concentration in recent years has been on the executive side, specifically heading NXT, he was still a part-time wrestler who occasionally participated in major events.

His final match was in January 2021 against Randy Orton. Considering there was no referee for the fight, it was more of a street brawl than a match. His last match with a referee present was at a WWE live event in Japan in June 2019 when he and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Samoa Joe and Robert Roode in a tag team match.

Triple H's 23 WrestleMania matches are the second-most in WrestleMania history, behind only The Undertaker. His final match will be remembered as WrestleMania 35 versus longtime friend, colleague, and competitor Dave Bautista, which was also Bautista's final professional wrestling match. Triple H will indeed have much to give WWE in the coming years behind the scenes, even though his ring career is over.

Since Triple H is the son-in-law of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, he is considered a strong contender to take control of WWE with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, if and when Vince decides to retire.

Levesque currently holds the position of executive vice president of global talent strategy and development for WWE. Even as an active wrestler, he held a significant backstage position for many years. The star has left an indelible stamp on the wrestling industry as a ring performer, but he also has the potential to be much more influential as a leader of the Superstars of today.

