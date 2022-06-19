Short actors: List of 35 famous shortest celebrities in Hollywood

While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn't such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn't let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! Who are the most famous short actors in Hollywood?

Source: Getty Images

Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female and male celebrities who you thought were taller.

Top 35 short actors in Hollywood

In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.

Several short-height actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.

There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:

1. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches

Actor Tony Cox attends the screening of The Warrior's Way at the CGV Cinemas on November 19, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Who is a short famous actor? Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Tony Cox's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres). He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as Bad Santa 2, Epic Movie, Rescue Me, Psych, Bird, Return of the Jedi, Space Invades and Beetlejuice.

2. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 4 inches

Peter Dinklage attends the "American Dreamer" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones. Dinklage's height is 4 feet 5 inches (132 centimetres). He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.

3. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 10 inches

Danny DeVito attends the Premiere Of FX's "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" Season 14 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood male actors under 5 feet, having appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Taxi, Tin Men, Space Jam and Jumanji: The Next Level. Danny DeVito's height is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres).

4. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch

Elliot Page attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Elliot Page is one of the small actors in Hollywood. He is a Canadian national who has appeared in several films and TV shows such as Juno, Inception and Hard Candy. Elliot Page's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres).

5. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 2 inches

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities. Kevin's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).

6. David Faustino - 5 feet 3 inches

David Faustino attends Wizard World Comic Con Fan Fest Chicago at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: Getty Images

David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. Faustino's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).

7. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches

Joe Pesci attends the 7th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Sabra Salsa at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The actor's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). He has been quite successful in his acting career and is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas and Raging Bull.

8. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches

Rob Schneider visits "Gutfeld!" at FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. Rob Schneider's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).

9. Seth Green - 5 feet 3 inches

Seth Green performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films and TV shows such as Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Guardians of the Galaxy. Seth Green's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).

10. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 4 inches

Michael J. Fox speaks at the Q+A for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Michael J. Fox (real name Michael Andrew Fox) is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.

Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. Michael Fox's height is 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres).

11. BD Wong - 5 feet 4 inches

BD Wong arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures 'Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as Mulan, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Jurassic Park, Father of the Bride II and Stay. Wong's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).

12. Danielle Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches

Daniel Radcliffe in conversation at the 12th Annual Whistler Film Festival - Spotlight on Danielle Radcliffe in Whistler, Canada. Photo: Phillip Chin

Source: Getty Images

Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Now You See Me 2, Escape from Pretoria, The Lost City, Hercules and Lost in London. The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Danielle Radcliffe's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

13. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches

Woody Allen starts filming a new movie in San Sebastián on July 09, 2019 in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo: Europa Press News

Source: Getty Images

Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.

14. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 5 inches

Elijah Wood attends the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.

Wood has also appeared in other films, such as, Back to the Future II, Avalon, Forever Young, Sin City, The Last Witch Hunter and Maniac. The actor is fairly short. Wood's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

15. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches

Ken Jeong speaks onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Streaming at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Ken Jeong (full name Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong) is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

16. Frankie Muniz - 5 feet 5 inches

Frankie Muniz speaks onstage at Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Frankie Muniz is an actor, race driver and musician famous for his role in the television series Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

17. David Spade - 5 feet 5 inches

David Spade attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

David Spade is a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and television host. He is famous for hosting Saturday Night Live and also for his role in Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy and The Wrong Missy. David's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

18. Danny Trejo - 5 feet 5 inches

Danny Trejo walks the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Danny Trejo is an actor and producer famous for appearing in films such as Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators. Danny has won several awards, such as the South America Awards, Golden Reel International Film Festival and War of Films. Danny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

19. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches

Johnny Galecki speaks onstage during the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Johnny Galecki is an actor famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne. Johnny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

20. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 5 inches

Jason Alexander attends a Special Drive-In Screening of Kiss The Ground available on Netflix. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Jason Alexander is an actor, singer, television host, comedian and director. He is famous for his role in the television series Seinfeld. Jason's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

21. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches

Toby Jones attends a photocall following a special screening of "Empire of Light" at Dreamland in Margate, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Toby Jones is an actor popular for his role in The Painted Veil and The Hunger Games. Toby's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

22. Breckin Meyer - 5 feet 5 inches

Breckin Meyer speaks onstage at the Sony Crackle Presents: SuperMansion panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Breckin Meyer is an actor, writer, musician and producer. He is known for appearing in films such as Rat Race and Road Trip. Breckin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

23. Nathan Lane - 5 feet 5 inches

Nathan Lane attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations On Broadway at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Nathan Lane is an actor and comedian having 40 years in the entertainment industry. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nathan's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

24. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches

Dustin Hoffman speaks at the 9th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows, such as The Graduate, Little Big Man, Runaway Jury, Rain Man, Last Chance Harvey and American Buffalo.

He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

25. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 7 inches

Simon Helberg attends a special screening of Amazon's original movie "Annette" at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Van Wilder, A Cinderella Story, Good Night and Good Luck, Arrested Development and Joey. The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Simon Maxwell's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).

26. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 7 inches

Martin Freeman takes part in "The Responder" panel discussion during the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival 2022 at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. Martin Freeman's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

27. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches

Aziz Ansari attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA "Parks And Recreation" 10th Anniversary Reunion held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation.

He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).

28. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches

Jack Black attends special screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the comedy rock band Tenacious. Jack Black's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

29. Jesse Eisenberg - 5 feet 7 inches

Jesse Eisenberg attends the screening of "When You Finish Saving The World" at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Eisenberg is a writer, filmmaker and actor famous for his role in the films such as The Social Network and Zombieland. Jesse's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). He enjoys playing drums, and his favourite band is Ween.

30. Emile Hirsch - 5 feet 7 inches

Emile Hirsch attends Toyota At The 32nd Annual EMA Award Gala Honoring Billie Eilish, Maggie Baird And Nikki Reed at Sunset Las Palmas Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Emile Hirsch got his first acting role at the age of 11 years. He is famous for appearing in films such as The Darkest Hour and Into the Wild. Emile's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

31. Jonah Hill - 5 feet 7 inches

Jonah Hill poses at the "Mid 90's" photocall during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Matthias Nareyek

Source: Getty Images

Jonah Hill is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter known for his roles in a variety of popular films and television shows. Hill has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including two Academy Award nominations. Jonah's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

32. Zach Galifianakis - 5 feet 7 inches

Zach Galifianakis arrives at the U.S. premiere of Ron's Gone Wrong at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Zach Galifianakis is an actor and comedian famous for appearing in Comedy Central Presents and The Hangover. He has been married to Quinn Lundberg since 2012, and they have a child called Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg. Zach Galifianakis' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

33. James McAvoy - 5 feet 7 inches

James McAvoy attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

James McAvoy began acting at the age of 15 years. He has also produced the comedy film One Filthy Bit. Some of his awards include ALOS Awards, British Academy Scotland Awards and Evening Standard Theatre Awards. James McAvoy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

34. Al Pacino - 5 feet 7 inches

Al Pacino speaks onstage during the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Al Pacino is an American actor and filmmaker who has had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. Pacino has been widely recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, receiving numerous awards and honours throughout his career. Pacino's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

35. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches

Tom Cruise is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the short actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects. The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? His height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).

Many actors like Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. For some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.

