Short actors: List of 35 famous shortest celebrities in Hollywood
While being short comes with its pros and cons, it turns out that being short isn't such a big deal in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the biz didn't let their shortness affect their careers, and neither should you! Who are the most famous short actors in Hollywood?
Not all celebrities, actresses, and superstars are as tall. Some of Hollywood's most prominent celebrities are quite short. In addition, there are many short female and male celebrities who you thought were taller.
Top 35 short actors in Hollywood
In an industry known for emphasising appearance, you would think there would be a shortage of short actors. However, in the modern age of technology, there are ways to make actors look taller, whether through camera angles or after-effects.
Several short-height actors in Hollywood fall far below the average height of men (around 5’ 8” to 6’0” in most regions). However, despite their short stature, they have succeeded in one of the most demanding industries.
There are several short male celebrities in Hollywood. Below is a look at some of the shortest and most famous of them:
1. Tony Cox - 3 feet 6 inches
Who is a short famous actor? Tony Cox is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Tony Cox's height is 3 feet 6 inches (107 centimetres). He has an extensive acting portfolio, including appearances in films and TV shows such as Bad Santa 2, Epic Movie, Rescue Me, Psych, Bird, Return of the Jedi, Space Invades and Beetlejuice.
2. Peter Dinklage - 4 feet 4 inches
Peter Dinklage is an American actor best known for portraying the role of Tyrion Lannister in the TV show, Game of Thrones. Dinklage's height is 4 feet 5 inches (132 centimetres). He won four Emmy Awards in the supporting actor category for his role in Game of Thrones.
3. Danny DeVito - 4 feet 10 inches
Danny DeVito is an actor, director, and producer. He is one of the most prominent Hollywood male actors under 5 feet, having appeared in several films and TV shows, such as Taxi, Tin Men, Space Jam and Jumanji: The Next Level. Danny DeVito's height is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres).
4. Elliot Page – 5 feet 1 inch
Elliot Page is one of the small actors in Hollywood. He is a Canadian national who has appeared in several films and TV shows such as Juno, Inception and Hard Candy. Elliot Page's height is 5 feet 1 inch (154 centimetres).
5. Kevin Hart - 5 feet 2 inches
There are not many short black actors in Hollywood, and Kevin Hart is one of them. While he is not exactly the shortest black actor, he is far below the average of many celebrities. Kevin's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres).
6. David Faustino - 5 feet 3 inches
David Anthony Faustino is an American actor famous for his role in the sitcom Married with Children. Some of his other roles include the films RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, Winx Club and Entourage. Faustino's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).
7. Joe Pesci - 5 feet 3 inches
Joe Pesci is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood. The actor's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres). He has been quite successful in his acting career and is known for portraying tough and volatile characters in films such as Goodfellas and Raging Bull.
8. Rob Schneider - 5 feet 3 inches
Rob Schneider is another American actor who started his career in stand-up comedy before moving to the screens. As a comedian, he used to appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live. After switching to acting, he appeared in several films such as Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers etc. The actor and comedian are fairly short by Hollywood standards. Rob Schneider's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres).
9. Seth Green - 5 feet 3 inches
Seth Green is an American actor, writer, director, and producer. He is famous for appearing in films and TV shows such as Family Guy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Guardians of the Galaxy. Seth Green's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).
10. Michael J. Fox - 5 feet 4 inches
Michael J. Fox (real name Michael Andrew Fox) is a former Canadian-American actor. He is famous for playing the character of Alex P. Keaton in the TV show Family Ties. He has also acted in several films and TV shows.
Michael J. Fox is one of the several short men celebrities who have enjoyed a successful acting career despite their height. Michael Fox's height is 5 feet 3 inches (162 centimetres).
11. BD Wong - 5 feet 4 inches
Bradley Darryl Wong is an award-winning American actor, including a Tony Award for his Broadway role in M. Butterfly. He also has an extensive portfolio appearing in movies and TV shows such as Mulan, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Jurassic Park, Father of the Bride II and Stay. Wong's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres).
12. Danielle Radcliffe - 5 feet 5 inches
Danielle Radcliffe is an English actor famous for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He has also appeared in several other films and TV series, such as Now You See Me 2, Escape from Pretoria, The Lost City, Hercules and Lost in London. The actor is also one of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Danielle Radcliffe's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
13. Woody Allen - 5 feet 5 inches
Woody Allen (real name Heywood Allen) is another one of the shortest men in Hollywood. The American actor, film director, writer, and comedian's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). He has one of the most successful careers, spanning over three decades. He has produced award-winning films such as Manhattan and Annie Hall.
14. Elijah Wood - 5 feet 5 inches
Elijah Wood is an American actor and producer from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA. He is a household name in Hollywood, best known for his role as Frodo in the Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Wood has also appeared in other films, such as, Back to the Future II, Avalon, Forever Young, Sin City, The Last Witch Hunter and Maniac. The actor is fairly short. Wood's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
15. Ken Jeong - 5 feet 5 inches
Ken Jeong (full name Kendrick Kang-Joh Jeong) is an American actor, producer, writer, and stand-up comedian of Korean descent. He is famous for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film franchise. Jeong's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
16. Frankie Muniz - 5 feet 5 inches
Frankie Muniz is an actor, race driver and musician famous for his role in the television series Malcolm in the Middle. Frankie's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
17. David Spade - 5 feet 5 inches
David Spade is a stand-up comedian, actor, producer and television host. He is famous for hosting Saturday Night Live and also for his role in Joe Dirt, Tommy Boy and The Wrong Missy. David's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
18. Danny Trejo - 5 feet 5 inches
Danny Trejo is an actor and producer famous for appearing in films such as Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn and Predators. Danny has won several awards, such as the South America Awards, Golden Reel International Film Festival and War of Films. Danny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
19. Johnny Galecki - 5 feet 5 inches
Johnny Galecki is an actor famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne. Johnny's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
20. Jason Alexander - 5 feet 5 inches
Jason Alexander is an actor, singer, television host, comedian and director. He is famous for his role in the television series Seinfeld. Jason's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
21. Toby Jones - 5 feet 5 inches
Toby Jones is an actor popular for his role in The Painted Veil and The Hunger Games. Toby's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
22. Breckin Meyer - 5 feet 5 inches
Breckin Meyer is an actor, writer, musician and producer. He is known for appearing in films such as Rat Race and Road Trip. Breckin's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
23. Nathan Lane - 5 feet 5 inches
Nathan Lane is an actor and comedian having 40 years in the entertainment industry. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Nathan's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
24. Dustin Hoffman - 5 feet 5 inches
Dustin Lee Hoffman is an American filmmaker and actor. He has played several roles in films and TV shows, such as The Graduate, Little Big Man, Runaway Jury, Rain Man, Last Chance Harvey and American Buffalo.
He is also an award-winning actor with multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards, two Oscars, four British Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and more. Hoffman's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).
25. Simon Helberg - 5 feet 7 inches
Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor and comedian famous for his role in The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz. He has appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Van Wilder, A Cinderella Story, Good Night and Good Luck, Arrested Development and Joey. The actor is one of the shortest men in Hollywood. Simon Maxwell's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).
26. Martin Freeman - 5 feet 7 inches
Martin Freeman is a talented English actor who has won several awards, including a Screen Actros Guild Award, an Emmy, and a BAFTA Award. He is best known for his roles in Sherlock and The Office TV shows. Martin Freeman's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
27. Aziz Ansari - 5 feet 6 inches
Aziz Ansari is an American actor, writer, filmmaker, and comedian. He is another Hollywood celebrity who started as a stand-up comedian before moving to the silver screens. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the TV show Parks and Recreation.
He is also an award-winning actor, with two Emmys and a Golden Globe Award. The actor's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres).
28. Jack Black - 5 feet 6 inches
Thomas Jacob “Jack” Black is an American actor, musician, songwriter, and comedian. He is the lead singer and guitarist for the comedy rock band Tenacious. Jack Black's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.
29. Jesse Eisenberg - 5 feet 7 inches
Jesse Eisenberg is a writer, filmmaker and actor famous for his role in the films such as The Social Network and Zombieland. Jesse's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). He enjoys playing drums, and his favourite band is Ween.
30. Emile Hirsch - 5 feet 7 inches
Emile Hirsch got his first acting role at the age of 11 years. He is famous for appearing in films such as The Darkest Hour and Into the Wild. Emile's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
31. Jonah Hill - 5 feet 7 inches
Jonah Hill is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter known for his roles in a variety of popular films and television shows. Hill has received numerous awards and nominations for his work, including two Academy Award nominations. Jonah's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
32. Zach Galifianakis - 5 feet 7 inches
Zach Galifianakis is an actor and comedian famous for appearing in Comedy Central Presents and The Hangover. He has been married to Quinn Lundberg since 2012, and they have a child called Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg. Zach Galifianakis' height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
33. James McAvoy - 5 feet 7 inches
James McAvoy began acting at the age of 15 years. He has also produced the comedy film One Filthy Bit. Some of his awards include ALOS Awards, British Academy Scotland Awards and Evening Standard Theatre Awards. James McAvoy's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
34. Al Pacino - 5 feet 7 inches
Al Pacino is an American actor and filmmaker who has had a long and successful career in film, television, and theatre. Pacino has been widely recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, receiving numerous awards and honours throughout his career. Pacino's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
35. Tom Cruise - 5 feet 7 inches
Did you know that Tom Cruise is one of the short actors in Hollywood? Having starred in several action films, Cruise usually portrays characters who are tall and imposing. However, the height you see on camera is primarily a result of camera tricks and effects. The actor is also known for wearing elevator shoes and lifts to boost his stature. So, how tall is Tom Cruise without lifts? His height is around 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres).
Many actors like Danny Devito, Peter Dinklage, Tony Cox, Seth Green and others are among the popular Hollywood short actors. For some of these actors, their shortness is why they are famous.
