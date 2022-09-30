100+ happy October quotes to inspire you and welcome the amazing month

Every new month marks a new beginning for some people. The start of the month will have you focus on different priorities, goals, and responsibilities. As the year comes to a close, you may wonder if there is any energy left in you. Do not give up; everyone is trying their best, and so should you. As September ends, you need happy October quotes to keep you moving. The quotes are refreshing, will give you energy and push you to achieve that which you thought you could not achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 10th month marks the start of the last quarter of the year. A fun fact about October is that every year, October ends on the same day as February. This is a month that should be ushered in with positivity as you reflect on how the year has been. Read these happy October quotes with images and share them with your friends and family.

Welcome October quotes

Embrace positivity as you start the month. We are the energy that surrounds us. Do not be gloomy when you welcome October, as that could influence how the month goes. Smile, dress up and go out to have a little fun even amidst the challenges. Share happy quotes about October as well to inspire others.

Happy October, love. I wish you nothing but the best in your life.

The year is almost coming to an end. I hope you have a fulfilling start to the month.

Happy October, lovely! I pray that you get the strength to face whatever challenges this month brings.

May this be a month of new chances. Happy October!

Happy new month, my sweet friend. I pray that this month brings you peace.

The year has had its ups and downs, and I hope that October is the month of more ups

Happy new month, friends. I wish you God’s glory and blessings.

As the month starts, I bring you good vibes and good wishes.

Happy October, everyone! This is the month to prove that the devil is a liar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy new month, love. I wish you good grades and a promotion at work.

Happy October to my family and friends. May this be the month that brings you all the joy and satisfaction.

Happy new month, everyone! Start the month with a smile on your face, and all will be well.

October is a different month, a month that gets us to appreciate the far we have come. Happy new month!

Happy October! This will be a beautiful month.

Start the month with prayers and see how great the Lord will be to you.

Happy October. 1 trust this to be an exciting month that will make you believe in yourself again

A happy new month to you. I pray for blessings and good health.

This will be the month that you get the promotion at work and have all your desires fulfilled. Happy October.

Happy new month! Cheers to an awesome and interesting month ahead.

An awesome friend you are. As the month starts, I wish you a smooth time. I’ll always be here for you.

October should not be a dull month. This is a month full of fun, adventures, immense enjoyment, and delight.

Happy New Month to my day 1. You know how much you mean to me.

October is here to remind you never to give up hope. Happy new month.

Happy October! It’s my wish that you make every second, minute, day and week of this month count.

Happy new month, friend. May all that you do in this new month be fruitful and victorious.

Exciting things are ahead as this month comes with good wishes from yours truly. Have a wonderful October.

A happy new month to all the good girls and boys.

Remember that the year is yet to end, and you can still reach your targets. Happy new month, everyone!

October’s weather is beautiful and so should you. Happy new month.

Happy first of the month to everyone reading this.

I wish everyone nothing but good vibes, God’s blessings and happiness.

It is my time to send positive affirmations your way because it is October.

Trust that everything will be alright and the universe will take care of it. Happy new month.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy October quotes for daily motivation

Motivate yourself and those around you in your everyday interactions. Send memes, cards, and sweet messages on your social media. Have friends born in October? Don’t forget them as it is their month. Share with them October quotes for birthdays and make them feel good about their birth month.

What a gracious month October will be. I wish you the best.

Start the month doing your favourite activity and see how contended you will

A beautiful start of the month for a wholesome being. Happy new month

The new month may bring surprises, but I’m sure you are strong to face all. Happy October!

A happy new month to my favourite people. I wish you God’s love and blessings.

Happy October, y’all. May you unleash your adventure and get to explore life.

May this month be more positive than the last. Happy new month

Grateful for the gift of life and good health. Happy new month

The start of the month is a new beginning that will see enjoy life.

Happy October! Those born in October are brave and strong-willed.

A happy new month to everyone I know. I am here if y’all need me.

What a beautiful and hopeful month October will be. I pray that you all get to enjoy this stunning month.

October is here, and it is your time to go out, celebrate and try things you have never tried.

A happy new month to the kind-hearted people around me. I pray that the universe rewards you with good things.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy first of the month. This is a month of changes.

The best thing you can do for yourself this October is to seek peace of mind. Happy start of October!

Love and positivity should be your portion as we start this month. Happy new month.

Don’t listen to nay-sayers, as October has always been blissful. Happy start of the month.

As the month starts, I pray that all the negative energy stays far from you. Happy October.

It’s a new month. Be happy and rejoice that you have a good life.

Every start of the month is a reminder that you are alive. Be grateful.

How are you, dear? As the month starts, I wish you days filled with pleasure, triumph, and tranquillity.

October has started on a good note, which is a sign that the month will be full of joy, wealth, and good health.

Happy October! May this new month bring you more joy, gladness, and laughter.

Good morning. I just want to wish you a startling and sweet month ahead of you. Happy October, dear friend.

May you always experience God’s favour and mercy in your life. Happy 1st of the month.

My prayer is that God will take your worries, failures and anxieties away from you in this new month. Happy New Month.

October will be amazing. Worry not; you will see how you soar above every letdown and frustration in this new month.

As you start this new month, you shall experience bliss and an abundance of cheerfulness. Happy New Month.

Happy October! Remember that there is no deadline for starting over!

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

October quotes for birthday

October is unique in its way. It is a time of the year when some special people in your life are born. What better way to celebrate them than sharing these birthday wishes?

Today is another time of the year to open a new chapter in your life. Enjoy the month of October to the fullest. Happy birthday!

Last year has been all I ever wanted in your life. I hope and pray that this new year brings you joy and happiness. Happy October, dear. I love you so much.

It is a great month to create new experiences and have fun, for it’s your birthday. Happy October, dear one!

Hello, October borns. Let the birthday month begin with grace and joy. I wish you a happy birthday October!

Hey sweetheart, I hope you have fun this October because you will never be so young again. Happy new year.

The day I saw you, I knew that you would be the most special person in my life. You are my happiness, world, and breath of fresh air. Happy new year!

As you add another year in life, I see your dreams getting even closer. How you have crystallized and organized your goals is admirable. Have a great birthday, and have fun.

My calendar reported that today was the birthday of the dumbest of my friends. So happy new year, dear one.

Have a glorious day. Life is beginning. Happy birthday!

Happy October birthday wishes to my best friend. You are the best!

Happy October birthday to you, Trish. You are a beautiful woman with a golden heart. I am so lucky to have you as a friend. Happy birthday!

Happy October birthday to a talented human being. As you continue scaling to greater heights, I wish you nothing but more birthdays to come!

Do you know how much I love and cherish you? May this October remind you that you are my star and sunshine. I will never get enough of you. Happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the prettiest friend on earth who is always looking perfect, like she stepped out of a beauty pageant. I love you so much!

Happy birthday to the coolest guy who was born in October. Get ready for 100 more years of awesomeness.

Happy October birthday, lovely one! I hope this new month is as beautiful and bountiful as you are!

Happy new year, my friend! I hope this October is as awesome and special as you are.

As October is fast approaching, I hope you will enjoy a month full of love and laughter. Happy birthday.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy birthday, dear friend. From all of us here at The Edwards, we hope that you’ve had a great month so far!

Happy October, my friend! Please enjoy a scrumptious birthday cake to celebrate your special day!

You’re thoughtful, and that means a lot to me. Here is a present to welcome you to October. Happy birthday, darling.

I know you are not the type to celebrate achievements, but this one will be an exception. Let’s make this October beautiful by celebrating your hard work, passion, and dedication. Happy birthday, dear one.

I know this is difficult, but after so many years of passion, hard work, and dedication, you deserve a little celebration. Let’s make it as beautiful as you are.

You are now entering a new chapter in your life. October is the best time ever to recollect your experiences and good fortune. Happy birthday!

Happy October to the best sister I could ask for, and a happy new year too!

May October be your anchor month! Let it bring you happiness, strength and courage to forge forward in life.

Will you be angry if I tell you that you look much better in October than in any other month? Happy birthday!

Hello October quotes

The start of a new month brings an opportunity to clear your minds and focus on your goals. You can achieve this by motivating your friends by sharing warm October greetings.

May the almighty God bestow blessings upon you and your family this October.

Keep calm, and welcome the 10th month! October is the best of all.

May this October be a fantastic month. Let disasters turn into opportunities and problems into blessings.

Happy October to everyone on my timeline! I hope this month brings you memorable experiences.

Hello October! I will replace all the negative thoughts with better ones this month to get better results.

May the Lord bless this month and fill it with smiles and laughter. Welcome, October.

Hello October! May the rain wash away all the sadness and worry this new month.

May your goals, plans, and wishes come to pass this October! All the best.

Photo: unsplash.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Goodbye September, Hello October! Success is having what you want, and happiness is wanting what you have.

Hi October! You are finally here with us. We welcome you with open hands and expect the best from you.

October is finally here! Break the rules, forgive quickly, from the heart, and kiss slowly.

Try again, and you will see good results. Welcome, October!

I’m sending a big hug to anyone going to reads this. I wish you a happy month of October!

Hello October! Whether it’s cold or hot, wishing you a month full of love!

The new month is a great time to start over. You do not have to wait until the end of the year to turn things around. Let October be the month of big changes. Manifest and work for the good things in life. The happy October quotes are just a little motivation to keep you going. Never stop working hard, as you are the only one in control of your life.

Yen.com.gh shared touching good luck wishes for exams to your girlfriend. If your sweetheart is getting ready for an exam, you should support her. Since you are not the one sitting for the exams, why not project your good luck wishes through success cards?

There is no better way to boost her confidence before taking examinations than by sharing motivational words. Creative and loving words produce calmness and give inner peace that comes with the thought of feeling loved.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh