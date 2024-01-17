100+ Happy Valentine's wishes and quotes you can send to loved ones

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. While you may have spent hours as a child handcrafting the perfect cards for your family and friends, you may not have the same motivation now that you are an adult. Sure, you can buy various pre-written cards, but a sentimental, handwritten message is one of the best Valentine's Day gifts you can give to a loved one. Explore the best Happy Valentine's wishes and quotes you can share with your loved ones.

Valentine's Day, celebrated on 14 February yearly, is when people celebrate love and romance. This special day allows people to express their deepest feelings to those they care about. The festivities begin on 7 February, with Rose Day followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and finally, Valentine's Day.

100+ Happy Valentine's wishes and quotes

Valentine's Day, a day to celebrate love and affection, is almost here. Here is a list of 100+ heartfelt Valentine's wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones.

Cute Valentine’s Day wishes

Valentine's Day is a special time to spread love and joy to those around you. If you are wondering what to write in a Valentine's card, here are some short and cute Valentine's Day wishes for everyone who holds a special place in your life.

The best things in life are better with you.

Wishing you a day as sweet as chocolates and bright as flowers.

I love you THIS much!

Sending virtual hugs and loads of love to brighten your Valentine's Day.

I didn't choose you; my heart did.

Being yours is a dream come true. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I love you just the way you are!

Just because I never tell you “I love you” too often, I love you!

I love you more than all the stars in the sky. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Be mine today, tomorrow and forever.

To all the amazing people in my life, Happy Valentine's Day! Your presence is a gift that I cherish.

Valentine's wishes for a boyfriend

If you're looking for the right words to express your feelings to your boyfriend, here are some heartfelt happy Valentine's wishes for him.

Happy Valentine’s Day, handsome!

To the one who stole my heart, Happy Valentine's Day! Your love is the greatest gift, and I cherish every sweet moment we spend together.

I met you. I liked you. I love you. I’m yours.

On this day of love, I want to express my gratitude for having you in my life.

Happy Valentine's Day, my love. Here's to countless more adventures together.

You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who makes my heart race and world brighter. I am so lucky to have you as my boyfriend.

Whenever I feel like giving up, your love keeps me going.

I love you. I am thinking about you. You are on my mind every second of the day. Happy Valentine's Day.

You're the only person I send heart-eye emojis to.

The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love. Happy Valentine's Day!

Valentine's Day wishes for a girlfriend

Here are some sentimental Valentine's quotes and messages to tell her how much she means to you.

Happy Valentine's Day to the queen of my heart! Your love reigns supreme, and I am grateful to be your king

I love you, and I love us.

To the most beautiful soul I know, Happy Valentine's Day!

Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day!

On this day, I want to express my appreciation for the countless little things you do that make my heart skip a beat. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

I never liked Valentine's Day, but then I met you and understood what it was all about.

To my confidante and partner in crime, Happy Valentine's Day! Your love is my haven, and I cherish every moment spent with you.

Happy Valentine's Day to the most important woman in my life.

You take my breath away. Always.

Best Valentine's wishes for husbands

Valentine's Day is ideal for expressing your love and appreciation for your husband. Here are some sweet and affectionate happy Valentine's Day quotes and messages to express your love for the man who holds your heart.

To my husband on this Valentine’s Day, I’m yours forever.

It’s been a journey…one I’d do all over again.

Sometimes words just aren't enough. Thank you for always being there and for loving me and our kids. I love you to the moon and back.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who has stood by me through thick and thin. Your love is my strength, and I am blessed to have you as my husband.

I'm so lucky to be in love with my best friend.

To the love of my life, Happy Valentine's Day! Your presence fills my days with warmth, and your love makes every moment unforgettable.

Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you.

You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single Day. Happy Valentine's Day!

To another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life and to many more.

Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Sweet Valentine's Day wishes for wife

Valentine's Day is a day of love, and what better way to make your wife feel special than with heartfelt wishes? Here are some Happy Valentine's Day messages to tell her how much she means to you.

Thank you for everything you do for our family. You make our family complete.

Thanks for being you and for being mine.

Beautiful doesn’t begin to describe you. And lucky doesn’t begin to describe me.

To the most amazing woman, I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.

Wishing my beautiful wife a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and the countless memories we've created together.

Happy Valentine's Day to the one who stole my heart and continues to make every day special. You are the reason my heart beats with joy.

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to the queen of my heart! Your love is the treasure I cherish, and I am honoured to be your king.

I want to say I love you more than words can express. Happy Valentine's Day, my dearest. You are the reason my heart beats with love.

To the woman who completes me, Happy Valentine's Day! Your love is the melody that plays in my heart, making each day harmonious and beautiful.

Valentine's wishes for family

Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with romantic love. Still, it's also an excellent time to express your love and appreciation to family members. Whether it's your parents, siblings, or extended family, here are some Valentine's Day wishes to express your love to them.

My heart will always be full as long as I have family. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day to my incredible family! Your love is the foundation of my happiness, and I am grateful for the warmth you bring to my life.

Who needs Valentine's Day when your family is this awesome?

To the ones who have been with me through thick and thin, Happy Valentine's Day!

I want to express my appreciation for the unique qualities each family member brings. Happy Valentine's Day to the most extraordinary family!

Happy Valentine's Day to the ones who know me best. Your understanding and acceptance are the greatest gifts, and I cherish every moment with you.

Today, I want to say I love you more than words can convey. Happy Valentine's Day, my dearest family.

To the pillars of my world, Happy Valentine's Day! Your love is the foundation that keeps our family firm, resilient, and full of warmth.

To my first friends and forever allies, Happy Valentine's Day! Your love is the compass that guides me, and I am blessed to share this journey with you.

Valentine's wishes for daughter

This Valentine's Day, express your love and appreciation for your daughter. Whether she is a young child or an adult woman, your words will undoubtedly make this day of love even more special for her. Here are some Happy Valentine's wishes for your daughter.

To my beautiful daughter, Happy Valentine's Day!

You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.

You are so loved; I hope you feel that today and every day!

Happy Valentine's Day to my sweet daughter! Your love brightens daily, and I'm grateful for the joy and laughter you bring into our lives.

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to the most precious part of my world – my daughter!

Today, I want you to know how cherished and loved you are, my dear daughter.

To my little valentine, Happy Valentine's Day! Your innocence, love, and laughter are the most precious gifts a parent could ask for.

Happy Valentine’s Day to a sweet daughter! I love you so much.

You make me laugh and smile every Day. I love you!

Know what I like about you? Everything! Happy Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's wishes for son

You can express your love for your son on Valentine's Day and create treasured memories. Here are some fantastic Valentine's Day wishes to let your cherished son know how much you value him.

Sending you a big Valentine's Day hug.

Happy Valentine's Day to my amazing son! Your strength and resilience inspire us all.

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to my handsome son.

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to the brightest star in our family constellation—my son.

Happy Valentine's Day to my son, who turns ordinary days into extraordinary moments.

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to my son, my greatest teacher in love.

Wishing a special Valentine's Day to an exceptional kid!

To the one who stole my heart from day one, Happy Valentine's Day!

Wishing a Happy Valentine's Day to the world's best son!

Happy Valentine's Day to my son, my constant source of joy.

Valentine's wishes for friends

Valentine's Day isn't just for romantic partners; it's also an excellent opportunity to celebrate your love and connection with your friends. Here are some sweet Happy Valentine's Day wishes for friends that capture the essence of your bond.

You're my best friend and my partner in crime. Thank you so much for being you.

I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a friend like you. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!

To my best friend this Valentine's Day, I couldn't ask for someone who loves and supports me more than you do.

I love you, friend, and there's nothing I wouldn't do for you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Thank you for standing by my side through thick and thin, my forever friend.

Here’s to a Valentine’s Day filled with good wine, good food, and especially good friends like you.

Wishing you a beautiful day filled with all the love and happiness you deserve.

Wishing you a day as bright and cheerful as your friendship. Happy Valentine's Day, dear friend!

Happy Valentine's Day, my amazing friend! Your friendship is the sweetest part of my life's journey.

Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of friendship. Cheers to us!

Happy Valentine's Day to the friend who adds colour to my world! Grateful for your vibrant presence.

Wishing a day filled with love and joy to the friend who makes life's journey even more beautiful.

Wishing you a Valentine's Day filled with love and happiness. Cheers to the enduring bond of friendship. Happy Valentine's Day, dear friend!

Today, I celebrate our incredible bond. Happy Valentine's Day to a friend like no other.

Funny Valentine's Day wishes

Valentine's Day is not just about serious romance; it's also a great time to incorporate humour and laughter into the love celebration. These funny Valentine's Day wishes will make everyone smile.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I can't rhyme, but happy Valentine's to you!

Happy Valentine’s Day! Are you seriously not sick of me yet?

I’m so thankful to have found someone as weird as me.

Besides cheese, you are my favourite.

Know why I have a library card? Because I’m checkin’ you out.

Happy V-Day! I got you this card. Now, where's my medal?

I’m yours. Sorry, no refunds or exchanges.

I hope your heart is full of love and your mouth is full of chocolate.

Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing.

All I need in this life is you and me. Oh, and WiFi. And wine. And snacks. But that’s it, I swear.

I'm so happy we both swiped right.

I know loving me isn’t always the easiest. But trust me, I’m worth it.

I’d let you have the last French fry. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I’m yours forever unless you give me back.

You make my heart skip a beat, and sometimes even somersault.

True love is like ghosts, which everyone talks about, and few have seen.

This compilation of 100+ Happy Valentine's wishes and quotes is intended to help you express your love and affection in the most heartfelt way possible. Whether you're sending a message to a close friend, a romantic partner, or a family member, let these words reflect the warmth and profundity of your feelings.

