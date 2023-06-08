70+ deep and short poetry quotes to give you the right inspiration

Some poets say poetry is like a mirror that makes ugly look beautiful. Others believe that poetry is a strong and powerful form of language. However one chooses to define poetry, the most important thing is that it inspires us and helps people to understand life better. To help you deal with life's complexities, discover some of the best short short poetry quotes that can give you the inspiration you need.

Deep and short poetry quotes to give you the right inspiration. Photo: pexels.com @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you need a quick boost of inspiration or a gradual dose of motivation, poetry quotes can ignite your spirit. It's truly incredible how these snippets of poetry quotes can instantly transform you from feeling uninspired to a burst of vibrant energy.

Inspirational deep short poetry quotes

Whether you're seeking poetic quotes about life, love, work, or even motivation, there's always something for you. Here are some deep poetry quotes that will set your journey in motion, no matter when or where you find yourself.

Short poetry quotes about life

Deep and short poetry quotes about life. Photo: pexels.com @etha-34545 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you considering giving up and needing a swift dose of motivation? Look no further! Dive into these concise life quotes that will ignite your inspiration and keep you moving forward.

Life is a series of thousands of tiny miracles. Notice them.

Find beauty in the chaos.

Life's challenges are opportunities in disguise. —John C. Maxwell

Find joy in the journey.

In the dance of life, find your rhythm. —Amit Ray

I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better. —Frida Kahlo

And still, after all this time, the sun has never said to the Earth, 'You owe me.' —Hafiz

Life's greatest adventures await beyond comfort zones. —Neale Donald Walsch

In the tapestry of life, we are both artists and masterpieces.

The sun is alone, but it still shines.

Our lives are like books; the ending is just the beginning of another story.

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. —Nelson Mandela

In the depths of darkness, stars are born.

Do not watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.

Life is a mosaic of experiences, embrace the fragments and create your masterpiece.

Poetry quotes to make you feel good about yourself

Photo: pexels.com, @roonz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When experiencing self-doubt and struggling with self-acceptance, take solace in this compilation of short love poems dedicated to yourself. Let these heartfelt verses gently remind you of your worth, helping you embrace self-acceptance once again.

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. —Mark Black

You are unique, one of a kind, embrace your individuality and let it shine.

I am part of everything that I have read. —Theodore Roosevelt

Stars can't shine without darkness.

In the depth of winter, I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer. —Albert Camus

You have the strength to overcome; embrace your resilience, let it become.

I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul. —William Ernest Henley

There is no exquisite beauty without some strangeness in the proportion. —Edgar Allan Poe

You are beautiful, inside and out. Embrace your beauty, without a doubt.

There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in. —Leonard Cohen

Sometimes the most beautiful people are beautifully broken. —Robert M. Drake

What's broken can be mended. What's hurt can be healed. No matter how dark it gets, the sun will rise again. —Meredith Grey

She was a wildflower in a world of concrete.

Motivational poetry quotes

Photo: pexels.com @fwstudio-33348 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Isn't it incredible how poems can become a lifeline, something to hold onto during challenging times or when things get better? Here are a few quotes about poetry that beautifully capture the essence of this art form.

Poetry is the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings: it originates from emotion recollected in tranquillity. —William Wordsworth

Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought, and the thought has found words. —Robert Frost

Poetry is the rhythmical creation of beauty in words. —Edgar Allan Poe

Poetry is an expression of the human spirit, the inner beauty that longs for connection and understanding. —Maya Angelou

Poetry is thoughts that breathe and words that burn. —Thomas Gray

Poetry is the language in which man explores his own amazement. —Christopher Fry

Poetry is a way of taking life by the throat. —Robert Frost

Poetry is the whisper of the soul, the echo of the heart.

Poetry is the mirror that reflects the soul. —Pablo Neruda

Poetry is the revelation of a feeling that the poet believes to be interior and personal, which the reader recognizes as his own. —Salvatore Quasimodo

Poetry is a deal of joy, pain, and wonder with a dash of the dictionary. —Khalil Gibran

Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads. - Marianne Moore

Poetry is an echo, asking a shadow to dance. —Carl Sandburg

Poetry is the opening and closing of a door, leaving those who look through to guess what is seen during the moment. —Carl Sandburg

Poetry is the language of the imagination and the passions. —William Hazlitt

Poetry is the way we help give a name to the nameless so it can be thought. —Audre Lorde

Poetry is the bridge that connects the seen and unseen, the known and unknown.

Poetry quotes to win his/her heart

Photo: pexels.com, @silvio-barbosa-286430 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What words do you share when your love is powerful, and you desire to captivate their heart completely? Try these short love poems and witness their effect as they work magic for you.

In your eyes, I see stars; in your touch, I feel warmth; in your love, I find a home; forever, you are my own.

Love's a whisper, soft and true; you're the melody I pursue; in your embrace, I find peace; with you, my heart finds release.

Your love, a tapestry woven with care, binding our hearts, beyond compare, in your smile, I find endless joy; forevermore, my love, I am your buoy.

Your love, a precious gift, I hold it close within my core. With you, I've found my forever; a love worth fighting for.

Love's touch, a gentle caress, filling my world with tenderness, in your arms, I find solace and rest with you, my love; I am truly blessed.

Love, a language unspoken yet, understood in every touch. With you, my dear, by my side, I've found love's essence as such.

Like a flame, our love burns bright, igniting our souls, day and night, in your presence; I am complete with you, my love; life is sweet.

Your love, a symphony in my heart, each note, a masterpiece of art, with you, I dance in perfect rhyme, forever together, till the end of time.

In your eyes, I find my solace, a gentle refuge from the storm. Your love, a beacon in the darkness, with you, I'm forever warm.

Your love, a melody in my heart, playing softly, a work of art, in your presence, I am complete with you; life is bittersweet.

Your love, a gentle breeze, caressing my weary soul, with you, I find solace; in your arms, I am whole.

Like a shooting star across the sky, your love blazes my heart. With you, my dear, by my side, together, we create a love that's art.

Love's fragrance, sweet and divine, envelops us like a blooming vine; in your love, I find endless bliss; with you, my dear, my soul finds its kiss.

Poetic quotes to dedicate to a lost soldier

Photo: pexels.com @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While love poetry quotes fill many people's hearts with warmth and inspiration, certain occasions require a more solemn expression. Here are some Memorial Day poetry quotes that can provide solace and support to a friend as they navigate through the day.

We come not to mourn our dead soldiers but to praise them. —Francis A. Walker

They fell, but over their glorious grave floats free the banner of the cause they died to save. —Francis Marion Crawford

Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened. —Billy Graham

They are dead but live in each Patriot's chest, and their names are engraved on honour's bright crest. —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Green sods are all their monuments, yet they tell a nobler history than pillared piles or the eternal pyramids.—James Gates Percival

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.

These fallen heroes represent the character of a nation with a long history of patriotism and honour - and a nation that has fought many battles to keep our country free from threats of terror. —Michael N. Castle

On thy grave, the rain shall fall from the eyes of a mighty nation! —Thomas William Parsons

The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: their courage nerves a thousand living men. —Minot J. Savage

The dead soldier's silence sings our national anthem. —Aaron Kilbourn

But the freedom they fought for, and the country grand they wrought for, is their monument today, and for aye. —Thomas Dunn English

They hover as a cloud of witnesses above this Nation. —Henry Ward Beecher

It doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle. —Norman Schwarzkopf

The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example. —Benjamin Disraeli

These quotes serve as reminders of the courage, sacrifice, and honour displayed by those who have laid down their lives in service of their country on Memorial Day. These short poetry quotes will draw you out from whatever pit you are in or draw you in to whatever space you desire. Embrace the captivating power of inspiration and allow it to shape the path you tread.

A recent article by Yen.com.gh highlighted alternative ways to check up on someone after a weekend. Whether it's a formal or informal interaction, there is always a way to inject some excitement into a greeting without compromising its essence.

Weekends can often leave us feeling drained, whether due to errands or socializing. Thus, carefully choosing the right words and phrasing can greatly contribute to lifting someone's spirits and helping them bounce back from their weekend experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh