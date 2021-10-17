The Bajaj Qute vehicles under the CODA Drive initiative is going for 25,000 cedis

Okada riders are expected to have a drivers license and surrender their bikes

The move is to fade out okada riders in Ghana

The government mini cars for Okada riders are ready. Officials of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) have issued a press release detailing the conditions for the sale of these vehicles.

The price for these 4-seater mini cars is 25,000 cedis. The conditions to purchase these Bajaj Qute vehicles under the CODA Drive initiative include the following:

1. One must be a member of any farmers, fishers, taxi drivers, ‘Okada’ riders or ‘Aboboyaa’ riders association for at least a year.

2. One must be resident within the Coastal Development Zone (Oti, Volta, Greater Accra, Central, Western and Western North regions).

3. One must possess a valid driver’s license, minimum Class B.

4. One must be a member of CODA Credit Union and possess a CODA Credit Union membership card.

5. One must complete an application form that should be endorsed by two guarantors.

6. One Must submit completed forms to the regional office of CODA for further processing.

Also, okada riders are expected to possess a Ghana Card, a valid driver’s license, minimum Class B and must surrender their registered motorbike.

CODA Drive is an intervention to improve livelihoods and create employment by facilitating transportation for individuals and small businesses within the Coastal Development Zone.

Meanwhile, the payment shall be on hire purchase with an initial fee of 20% of the selling price. The balance with an interest rate of 2% per annum shall be spread over 24-month equal installments.

Source: Yen.com.gh