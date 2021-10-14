Transport fares to increase as fuel prices to go up by 7% on October 16 - NPA

Fuel prices is expected to go up on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The prices is expected to be reviewed upwards by some 7%

This was made known by the National Petroleum Authority

Fuel Prices at various pump stations in the country is expected to go up on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

The prices is expected to be reviewed upwards by some seven percentage.

The upward review in petroleum prices was made known by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

Photo of a fuel pump Photo credit: Starrfmonline.com

“We are just about ending the first and current price window on October 15 and start the second on the 16th and that is when the adjustment will take place and reflect in fuel prices,” said CEO of the AOMC, Kwaku Agyemang Duah.

The expected increment in fuel prices comes days after Akufo-Addo issued a directive for the suspension of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL).

Presently, the PSRL on a litre of petrol and diesel is 16 pesewas and 14 pesewas respectively. On a kilogram of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), it is 14 pesewas.

The upward adjustment in fuel prices in the second pricing window is expected to result in a higher cost of living for Ghanaians.

Ghanaians are suffering under Akufo-Addo

Meanwhile, former president John Dramani Mahama has said that people are really suffering in the country as a result of the difficult times under the Akufo-Addo administration.

According to Mahama, the prices of food and other important commodities keep shooting up on a daily basis.

He added that the cost of fuel at the pumps keeps going up thus, affecting the price of goods on the market.

He made this known in a meeting with the chiefs and other dignitaries in the Eastern Region of Ghana. as part of his thank you tour.

