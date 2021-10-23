Ghanaian preacher, Dr Lawrence Tettey, has reacted to the recent arrests of celebrities in the nation

The renowned clergyman stated that most Ghanaian celebrities are not well counselled and are committing avoidable mistakes as a result

Dr Tettey further said Shatta Wale doesn't need to pull a stunt to be popular

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Dr Lawrence Tettey, has reacted to the recent arrests of celebrities in the nation as he commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Speaking in a discussion on GTV, Dr Tettey recalled an encounter with Shatta Wale three years ago after the musician had a prophecy from somebody that he was going to die in December.

The clergyman said he told Shatta Wale that he would not die after praying for him.

''Shatta Wale came to me ... we even had the privileged of travelling on the same flight from Accra to London. He was carrying my bag and everything.

''I prayed for him that he was not going to die,'' he said.

Dr Tettey was commenting on the recent arrests of celebrities, including Shatta Wale. He said the musician's fake gun attack incident was needless because he does not need the hoax to be popular.

He further mentioned that a lot of celebrities in the country lack proper counselling and are committing avoidable mistakes as a result.

Dr Tettey commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for taking swift actions to restore sanity into the public space.

Akrobeto Slams Shatta Wale Over His Fake Gun Attack Incident

Meanwhile, Akrobeto has criticised Shatta Wale over his gun attack stunt leading to his one week remand at the Ankaful Medium Prison.

The UTV show host opined that Shatta Wale made a big mistake by pulling the hoax, which he believes was aimed at trending on social media.

''You have not been shot, why do you claim you have been shot, for what?'' he asked

