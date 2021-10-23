Akrobeto vehemently criticised Shatta Wale over his fake gun attack incident

The UTV Show host advised the dancehall musician to be careful with his actions when he returns from the Maximum Security Prison

Shatta Wale is on remand for his alleged involvement in the publication of fake news relating to a gun attack on him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comic actor and presenter, Akrobeto, born Akwasi Boadi, has criticised Shatta Wale over his gun attack stunt leading to his one week remand at the Maximum Security Prison.

The UTV show host opined that Shatta Wale made a big mistake by pulling the hoax, which he believes was aimed at trending on social media.

''You have not been shot, why do you claim you have been shot, for what?'' he asked

You Make a Big Mistake - Akrobeto Slams Shatta Wale Over His Fake Gun Attack Incident Photo credit: UTV/GhPoliceService (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

''Shatta you make a big mistake, I'll prove to you. You are my friend, I'll tell you straight. Why would you say you were shot? What kind of trending do you want?''

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akrobeto stated that even Michael Jackson has died and been buried, urging Shatta Wale to be careful with his actions when he returns from remand.

''If you come back from remand, you must take things carefully. Public figures like us must do the right thing for others to emulate,'' he said.

Akrobeto reiterated that the law would deal with him if he does the wrong thing because no one is above the law, citing the arrest of Owusu Bempah and Kwaw Kese to buttress his point.

The artiste, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is on remand at the Ankaful Prison after a court refused him bail.

He was arrested earlier this week after the police declared him wanted for his alleged involvement in the publication of fake news relating to a gun attack on him.

Click to watch the video:

True reasons why Medikal was arrested surfaces

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has stated that rapper Samuel Frimpong, also known as Medikal, was arrested for holding a Ruger 9mm pistol and posting a video on popular social media platform Snapchat.

He posted the video in his car in September 2021 for no apparent reason. Police said the video began airing on September 26 and was published online by Adom FM.

About a month later, on October 21, intelligence officers arrested the medical officer and handed him over to the Criminal Investigation Department for investigation. Police said the medical had admitted the matter in a statement issued on warning.

He was arraigned and charged on Friday 22 October 2021 after trial. The Accra court remanded him in custody for five days.

Source: Yen