A statement issued by his management also confirmed that other members of the team on remand are doing well

Shatta Wale is in prison custody for a week after a court refused him bail over his gun attack stunt

The management of Shatta Wale has disclosed that the dancehall musician is in high spirit and doing well at the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison.

Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was arrested by the police and subsequently denied bail by a court on October 21, 2021, for his alleged involvement in the publication of fake news relating to his gun attack.

He was remanded for one week in prison custody and later transferred to the Ankaful Maximum Security Prison to serve his remand time until October 26, 2021, when he will re-appear in court.

Statement

In a statement issued to update his fans and public on the state of the musician, his management assured that:

''The African Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and the other members of the team on remand at the Ankaful Maximum Security prison are in high spirit and doing well.''

Management expressed appreciation to the fans for their love and continued support toward Shatta Wale.

''Management of Shatta Movement Music Production wishes to express appreciation to all Shatta Movement fans around the world and the public for their love and support at all times and especially in this moment of trial,'' the statement said.

Read the statement below:

Source: Yen