The Ashaiman Police Station has been accused of refusing to respond to complaints of hunger and stomach ache by a prison inmate who died shortly after.

According to Convener of #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who was himself held at the same prison for weeks, an officer at the station had been extorting money from the now-deceased man.

Mr Barker-Vormawor, a social change activist and PhD law student at the University of Cambridge, revealed on social media that Ebenezer Dosu was arrested by a police officer stationed at Ashaiman.

He posted on Facebook on Monday, May 9, 2022, that the police officer, who had been extorting money from Ebenezer, arrested and kept him from evening 6 pm till 11 pm. When Ebenezer could not pay the money the policeman was demanding, he was locked up at 11:30 pm.

“As the police normally do when they are extorting money, no official entries were made and he was locked up without due process. Ebenezer complained of hunger and stomach ache throughout the night and was ignored. He died the next morning,” Mr Barker-Vormawor posted.

He disclosed, however, that the arresting officer and another officer who was on duty have since been recommended for interdiction.

FixTheCountry's Barker-Vormawor Recounts Experience In Rat And Cockroach-Infested Cells

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Mr Barker-Vormawor gave a first-hand account of the prison conditions during his detention over a treason felony charge. He revealed that his cell was crawling with rats and cockroaches.

According to the social change campaigner, although his cell was designed to hold only four people, 30 detainees were held there. The cell, he revealed in a Facebook Live event, did not have enough ventilation, had bed bugs, cockroaches and rats crawling all over for 35 days.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested shortly after touching down from the UK at the Kotoka International Airport. Police say he was arrested for threatening a coup on social media. The case is ongoing in court.

Source: YEN.com.gh