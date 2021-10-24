Driver of a Mercedes Benz driving recklessly at Airport has been arrested

The driver is captured in a video making risky turns at a traffic light

Kofi Sasa's vehicle has been impounded at the Airport police

The Police have arrested the driver of the black Mercedes Benz, who become captured in a viral video driving dangerously on the airport traffic lighting in Accra.

According to media information sources, Kofi Sasa has been in the custody of the Airport Police after reporting himself after the incident.

Police arrests "fast and furious" driver at Airport for dangerous driving

On Saturday night, the video of Mr Sasa riding dangerously on the Airport traffic light in Accra went viral on social media.

Mr Sasa using a black Mercedes Benz became filmed using dangerously beneath a traffic mild that had signaled motorists to forestall.

He then drove into the center of the 4-lane street and, in a quick and livid film fashion, became his vehicle in circles and finally sped off earlier than the traffic mild became inexperienced.

