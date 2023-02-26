The Ghana Armed Forces say one of its senior military officials, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah, has been reported

According to GAF, the senior officer was last seen in Burma Camp in Accra on Thursday, February 23, 2023

The notice is seeking the help of the general public to help locate the whereabouts of the officer of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah, a senior military officer of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has been declared missing.

According to a notice signed by the Director General of the Public Relations of GAF, Brigadier General Aggrey Quashie, the whereabouts of the senior officer is unknown.

A picture collage of Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah who has been declared missing Image Credit: @oforiattahjones

Source: Facebook

GAF shares details of how senior officer went missing

The statement said Peter was last seen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region and has since not been found.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“Lt. Col Amoah was last seen on Thursday, February 23 2023, at about 1530 hours in the general area of Burma Camp. He is a resident of New Labadi Villas, block E, room E2. He is about 1.8 meters tall with brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-Shirt with a red inscription, blue jeans shorts and black slippers with white stripes,” the statement said.

GAF urges public to help it locate 'disappeared' senior officer

GAF is thus imploring the general public to help locate Peter of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to volunteer information to the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers:

• Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521

-Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah served as the Commanding Officer of the Jungle Warfare School at Seth Anthony Barracks in the Eastern region of Ghana in 2020.

Netizens have been reacting to the development, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Kyeremeh Oliver

Eiii so serious a whole military man,no i don’t think far

Quofi Sparta

God have mercy upon him n bring him back safely

King Halmito

The way people are resigning from the force work is alarming..am sure he has tripped outside the country

Joshua Lantam

This shows clear that ghana is not safe If an officer can got missing, Then what about the youth and other

Issah Seidu

If armed forces man was missing, what about we the citizens

James Tetteh

Eiiii first in history. If the force men are missing then what will happen to the ordinary citizens? God let find him

Update: 'Missing' Lieutenant Colonel Peter Amoah found

Hours after posting the story, the Ghana Police Service announced that Lt. Col. Peter Amoah has been found.

The senior military officer was found on Saturday, February 25, 2023, by the Police in the Central Region.

A statement on the social media handle of the police said "he has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing."

Police officer unable to speak after going missing for days

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inspector Robert Obeng, a Ghanaian police officer who works with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, had been found after going missing.

A report filed by Mynewsgh.com indicates that the police inspector had gone missing after he left his rented apart on January 18, 2020, and was unable to get traced.

He returned on January 20, 2020, but has been unable to utter any word, for which reason he was sent to the hospital for treatment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh