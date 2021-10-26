The 22nd Session of the JHS Model United Nations conference was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The theme for the conference was: "Working Together For a Sustainable and Inclusive Society in a Post COVID-19 Era."

Delivering the Keynote address at the conference was the Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar.

Group photo of participants and facilitators ofJHS Model United Nations Conference

Source: Facebook

She admonished the students to actively participate in all conference activities especially at the plenary and committee level.

Fatima Abubakar also assured them that an investment in self-development guarantees a bright future.

What JHS Model UN Conferences?

JHSMUN is an annual non-residential conference held on UN Day (24th October) every year.

It hosts about 200 delegates from basic schools across Ghana and beyond.

Interesting topics are selected to be debated by junior students and the rules used are easy and flexible for them to navigate with.

Life-Link Friendship Schools-Ghana, the organizers of JHSMUN is a Non-Governmental organization actively involve in developing the Ghanaian youth in Leadership, Team work and United Nations Programs and proceedings.

Life-Link Model UN programs have been endorsed by the United Nations office in Ghana and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as good avenues that provide understanding of the work of the United Nations, build skills in diplomacy, and provide preparation resources for delegates.

Currently, Life-Link runs annual model UN conferences for Junior and Senior High Schools in partnership with the UN system in Ghana and the Ministry of Communications.

YEN.com.gh has sighted some beautiful photos from the conference which was held over the weekend.

1. The Keynote Speaker, Fatima Abubakar

2. Fatima in a group photo with facilitators and organisers of the programme

3. A group photograph of the participants and their facilitators.

Source: Yen.com.gh