About 850 million children are exposed to four or more overlapping climate and environmental hazards, shocks, and stresses

Ghana appears to be already taking steps towards reducing the rising effects of climate change

The first ever Local Conference of Youth popularly known as LCOY by UNFCCC geared towards solving climate change was held in Ghana

Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) and United Youth Initiative Africa (UYIA) have hosted Ghana’s first Local Conference of Youth popularly known as LCOY.

A publication sighted by YEN.com.gh in the Ghanaian Times Newspaper indicates conference which took place weeks ago was held at the British Council, Accra, with 50 participants from across the country and over 350 virtual participants joining online from all digital media platforms.

The Youth Advocate and Communications Lead for LCOY Ghana, Miss Nadia Owusu, tells YEN.com.gh Local Conference of Youth (LCOY), is a localized version of the global Conference of Youth (COY) both organized by the official Youth Constituency to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) known as YOUNGO.

UN Climate Change Conference in Accra Photo credit: Nicholas Seun Adatsi

Source: UGC

It is indicated that LCOY was designed to increase participation in developing the global youth statement.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

UNICEF Ghana Representative, Ms. Anne-Claire Dufay, who also graced the occasion encouraged the Ghanaian youth to take opportunities in the fight for climate change by telling their own stories on climate issues.

It is reported that nearly 850 million children- over one-third of all children live in countries where they are exposed to four or more overlapping climate and environmental hazards, shocks, and stresses.

See publication by Constance Edu Baffoe in Ghanaian Times Newspaper below

Publication in Ghanaian Times Newspaper Photo credit: Nadia Owusu

Source: UGC

This makes it crucial to be on high alert and put in measures that would mitigate the rising adverse effects of climate change.

Ghana asked to keep Atewa Forest to save the earth

In another story, Leonardo DiCaprio who acted as Jack in the famous Titanic and also starred in a host of other movies called on the Ghana government to make sure the Atewa Forest is kept safe.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter handle of the world-renowned actor, it is indicated that the forest in Ghana is one of the earth's irreplaceable places keeping the planet alive.

It serves as the home to more than 1,000 species of plants, 230 species of birds, 570 species of butterflies, and more than 50 species of mammals out of which most are endangered.

Source: Yen