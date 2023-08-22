A Church of Pentecost member has died in a road crash on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region

The road crash involved a truck crashing into the bus carrying the Church of Pentecost members from Tarkwa

One other person was injured in the crash and taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital

One person has been reported dead after a road crash at Gomoa Otsew on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

The crash on Monday, August 21, 2023, involved Church of Pentecost members from a Tarkwa branch in a bus and a truck from the Ivory Coast.

Road crashes are the leading cause of death in Ghana Source: Facebook/@NationalRoadSafetyAuthority-NRSA

Source: Facebook

According to Citi News reports, a seperate driver was dangerously overtaking, causing the truck driver to swerve into the bus carrying the Church of Pentecost members.

The Apam District Fire Commander ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah said the injured person was receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“There were twenty-two people on the Coastal bus, but one died and one was seriously injured. They were taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Fatal crash on Accra-Aflao highway

YEN.com.gh reported on a fatal accident on the Accra-Aflao highway that killed at least eight people on a commercial bus on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The commercial bus, carrying about 15 people, reportedly crashed into a cargo truck when the driver tried to overtake another truck.

The eight who perished in the incident, according to reports, were taken to the Tema General Hospital mortuary.

Six dead in road crash at Offinso-North

Earlier in August, six persons were reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

MP escapes death in Ashanti

In July, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

The MP was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh