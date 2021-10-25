The police has sent a word of caution to preachers who would be tempted to make doom prophecies publicly

According to the state department, the law was against false publication without recourse to provide evidence

This follows Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah's prophesy about Shatta Wale which is trending online

The Ghana Police Service has sent a strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people especially celebrities in the country without evidence.

According to Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, such acts are against the laws of Ghana and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the law.

“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophesy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you.

“There is the need for everyone to learn something from what has transpired and know that it is against the law so when you go and breach the law then note that you’ll face the consequences alone.

“ Alexander Kweku Obeng cautioned pastors who embark on the same tangent as Jesus Ahuofe and noted that it was wrong to openly prophesy about someone to cause fear and panic.

He said anyone who decided to defy this directive was on his or her own and the law was going to be activated.

Alexander Kweku Obeng said this in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM on Monday, October 25, 2021.

He, therefore, advised pastors and celebrities to be law-abiding citizens since the law is no respecter of any person.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has extended an invitation to Religious bodies and faith-based organisations today October 25, 2021, at the Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe has been granted bail following his doom prophecy on Shatta Wale.

The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel was arrested after he became a person of interest in the issue involving Shatta Wale's shooting stunt.

According to the reports, the preacher was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 on the back of a successful plea for bail by his counsel.

