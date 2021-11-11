Husband of missing Lands Commission worker, Rhodaline accused of kidnapping

The husband Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission has been accused of her disappearance

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi has slapped him with the charge of kidnapping

Investigations revealed that ransom messages sent by kidnappers was traced to a location closer to their residence

The Asokwa District Court in Kumasi has slapped him with the charge of kidnapping after police investigation revealed that all the mobile phone communications were linked to the suspect, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko was reported missing after she reportedly left home at Gyenyase in Kumasi on August 30, 2021, and did not return.

Her husband reported the incident of her disappearance to the police

According to a report filed by Starrnews, communication from her mobile phone from suspected kidnappers asking for a ransom was traced to a location not far away from her residence.

Interestingly, a message from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to relatives was also traced from the same location of the suspected kidnappers.

According to the police, the husband has provided inconsistent responses to that in addition to where Rhodaline went on the day she did not return.

The court has, however, ordered a psychiatric examination to be conducted on the husband of Rhodaline.

A police prosecutor told the court that the husband had told them the alleged kidnappers forced him to send the message.

He also allegedly told the police, according to the prosecutor that he sent Rhodaline to somewhere near Volta Lake but has since not been able to tell exactly where Rhodaline was.

