The military has pledged support for victims of the Keta tidal waves

Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment recently visited the disaster zone

Former President Mahama has donated relief items to the victims of the crisis

The Commanding Officer of the 66 artillery regiment has assured residents in the three districts affected by the tidal waves of the regiment's commitment at making sure that they are given maximum security.

Keta tidal wave disaster: Military to the rescue of victims. Photo: Getty Images

Lt Col Edwin Sarpong Appiah who spoke to joy news after a visit by his men to the affected areas noted that it was sad to see thousands of residents displaced but hopes that government as a listening institution listerns to the plight of the people and take swift action as they have already started

He said the reason for the visit to the affected areas is to assist the civil authority to maintain security and make sure that affected areas are kept safe from the criminals who may want to take undure advantage of the sad situation

Lt Col Edwin Sarpong Appiah urged the residents to be vigilant even in the unfortunate situation as well as keep calm as they wait for government to continue with plans to help them out of the situation

"We would like to assure our brothers and sisters affected by the tidal waves to keep calm as we provide them with maximum security " Lt Col Edwin Sarpong Appiah assured.

Meanwhile, Former President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly delivered a truckload of relief items to victims of the recent tidal waves in Keta and its surrounding communities.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the page of a resident of Keta, Dela Sikadzi, items such as mattresses, bags of rice, cartons of sardine, and others

According to Dela Sikadzi, the items the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO), brought to the people of Keta, is nowhere near the items received by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), had gone to the aid of the victims affected by last Sunday, November 7, tidal waves.

The acting Director of the Volta Region NADMO, Volta Region, Ebenezer Azuma, according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com said his outfit had begun the distribution of relief items.

Azuma said even though his outfit is distributing relief items, what they have is not enough to cater to all the victims that were hit in parts of Aflao and Keta.

