The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have urged commuters to disregard the new transport fare hikes

According to them, the new fares have not been approved and are, thus, illegal and arbitrary

This follows a 20% hike in transport fares by two other transport unions, citing worsening living conditions and fuel price hikes

According to them, the increment is illegal and arbitrary and must be stopped.

This follows the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators Union of Ghana hiking transport fares by 20% in response to harsh economic conditions and fuel price increments.

According to them, the increment is illegal and arbitrary and must be stopped.

GPRTU and GRTCC say the new fares are illegal and commuters shouldn't pay.

This follows the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators Union of Ghana hiking transport fares by 20% in response to harsh economic conditions and fuel price increments.

In a statement addressing the development, the GPRTU and GRTCC noted that while the two transport unions' concerns are valid, their increment of transport fares directly contravened the country’s administrative instrument on reviewing public transport fares.

It added that following the upward adjustment of fuel prices, the GPRTU and the GRTCC have commenced a series of engagements with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to address the various cost components and find an amicable solution.

The unions noted that once an agreement is reached, the general public will be duly informed.

In the meantime, however, they have advised commuters to ignore and treat any unapproved transport fare increments with contempt.

“We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares,” the statement read.

The unions also urged the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure strict adherence to the existing fares.

Finally, the unions assured drivers that they would continue to prioritise their concerns in the ongoing discussions with the government and urged them to abide by the directive.

Two transport unions increase fares by 20%

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana and the Transport Operators Union of Ghana announced a 20% increment in fares effective Saturday, April 13.

According to the transport operators, they have no option but to increase the fares in response to the prevailing economic hardships and other factors worsening their living conditions.

They noted that the Ghanaian government's callousness towards transport operators has also not gone unnoticed during these trying times.

In recent times, the price of fuel, vehicle spare parts, and lubricants has seen significant hikes due to exchange rate fluctuations and port levies, among other factors.

Calls for a reduction have gone unheeded as the government ramps up its revenue mobilisation drive.

The operators have urged the general public to accept the new fares, which will see a 15% increase for short-distance or intracity transportation, a 20% increase for intercity or long-journey transportation, a 15% raise for taxi services, and a fare increment from GH¢10.00 to GH¢15.00 for short-distance taxi hire services.

Trotro drivers threaten fare hikes in protest of new levies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60%.

The transport union were making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which took effect in January 2024.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

