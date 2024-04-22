Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the Tema-Mpakadan train accident

They have been identified as Kokuo Koudjo, Patrick Kwaku Sosu, Alaza Prosper, and Fiadugbe Emmanuel

The train collided with a parked truck during a test on the railway line in the Asuogyaman District on April 18, 2024

Four more people have been remanded for involvement in the Tema-Mpakadan train accident.

The four have been charged with abetment of unlawful damage.

The train was on a test run when the accident occurred.

Source: Getty Images

The driver of the Hyundai truck, Abel Dzidotor, has already been jailed for six months.

Dzidotor pleaded guilty to charges that included inconsiderate driving, unauthorised stopping, failing to produce a driver’s license and causing unlawful damage.

The latter charge came with a mandatory six-month sentence with hard labour, while the others could be settled with a fine.

He received a sentence of 100 penalty units for careless and inconsiderate driving, equivalent to a potential 20-month prison term if not paid.

Dzidotor left his unattended on the railway line, leading to the crash, which can be viewed here.

He was delivering cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after being unable to use an underpass earlier.

How much damage did the Tema-Mpakadan train sustain?

Minister of Railways Development Peter Amewu said engineers were working to repair the train.

Amewu further noted that the train was not severely damaged and that engineers were working on repairs.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train,” he said to Citi News.

According to officials, the train was on a test run when the accident occurred on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

About the Tema-Mpakadan project

YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The government procured the trains, Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), from Poland.

Source: YEN.com.gh