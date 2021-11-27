Policeman Caught In Viral Video Touching Woman During Car Search Arrested

A police officer caught harassing a female civilian in a recent viral video on social media has been found and arrested.

According to a statement released by the police officer, the officer was arrested on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The statement disclosed that the officer is stationed with the Operation Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command.

Viral video

The officer, whose name has been given as Victor Antwi Yeboah, a General Lance Corporal, was seen in the video touching the thighs of the female victim in what looked like a car search.

Even though the lady was screaming at the policeman and asking him what he was doing, he did not mind her and went ahead to do as he pleased.

The video caught the attention of the police administration and they swiftly acted.

Investigations

“On reviewing the video, the Police Administration immediately launched an investigation into the incident,” a press release by the police on Saturday, November 27 said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the male person involved in that shameful and despicable act is a Police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command," the statement said.

