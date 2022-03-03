Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has met some Ghanaian students stranded in Romania after escaping from the fighting in Ukraine

The North Tongu MP said on Facebook that the visit enabled him to closely assess the students' conditions and to better understand Ghana government help their situation

He revealed that Romania currently hosts an estimated 200 Ghanaian students, the largest number of stranded Ghanaians fleeing the Ukraine conflict

Lawmaker for North Tongu, Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa, has travelled to Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to meet Ghanaian students who escaped the conflict in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 sighted by Yen.com.gh, the outspoken said the visit enabled him to get a first-hand understanding of the plight of the Ghanaian citizens.

"This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine," he posted on Facebook.

He revealed that the personal visit to the Bucharest enabled him to closely assess the students' present conditions and to understand from their perspective how Ghana government can be more helpful to them.

“I do this not merely because it is a constitutional imperative of oversight imposed on parliamentarians; there is a higher obligation of our common humanity and nationhood," he clarified.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that Romania, Ukraine's neighbouring country, now hosts an estimated 200 Ghanaian students, the largest number of stranded Ghanaians fleeing the Ukraine conflict.

These students will soon join some of their colleagues that were in a similar situation but were recently evacuated to Ghana by the government.

Mr Ablakwa singled out one Ahmed Tijani Abubakr for commendation for his impressive consular services,

Mr Abubakr is with Ghana's diplomatic mission in Prague, according to Mr Ablakwa.

“The Romanians have been awesome with their exceptional kindness. Our nation owes them a debt of gratitude,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh