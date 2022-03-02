A lady from Ghana who was studying in Ukraine before the war broke out is going viral after sharing her experience

In the footage, the lady named Esther Edze said Romania took in so many Africans including her & kept them safe

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from both Ghanaians and Romanians alike whose hearts were warmed by the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Esther Edze, a Ghanaian lady who was studying in Ukraine before the war broke out with Russia's invasion has praised Romania for showing her and many other foreigners so much love.

Sharing a video of the present situation on her TikTok handle, Esther showed how Ghanaians, Nigerians and other Africans were kept in a safe place and given everything they could ask for.

"Please say thank you to Romania. We fled Ukraine here and they have given us food and everything. None of us even spent one dollar here because of their kindness," Esther said in the footage.

Ghanaian Lady Esther Edze Studying In Ukraine Photo credit: @_Ewoenam_ via TikTok

Source: UGC

Reactions from social media users

ifeadioana said:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

I am Romania woman and I am so happy to that you guys are safe and Romania people with good heart help you! God Bless You Guys and Stay Safe!

NKANYEZI commented:

Good job Romania! Can we get an update on other AFRICANS who are not in Romania who still need our help! Any info on that?

PRAY FOR UKRAINE indicated:

As a romanian i am so glad that all refugees finally get the chance to feel safe here! Everyone no matter the age/race/gender is very welcome here

Watch the video below

Ghanaian Medical Student Joshua Kwabena in Ukraine says they are Confused

In a previous update, a first-year medical student from Ghana identified as Joshua Kwabena gave an account of how he is coping along with his colleagues on an unknown land in an uncertain time.

Kwabena is one of many Ghanaian students trapped in his hostel and he witnessed the initial explosions that were fired at Ukraine from Russia.

Speaking on the BBC radio in a report monitored by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena who lives in the second largest city of Ukraine, Kharkiv, said he is confused about his next line of action.

Source: YEN.com.gh