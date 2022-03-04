Embattled convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has agreed to seek bail at the High Court

This was after his lawyers failed to get the Supreme Court to punish the IGP and Attorney General for "mishandling" their client by keeping in detention unjustifiably

Oliver Barker-Vormawor is facing a charge of treason felony for saying that he will stage a coup if the E-Levy bill is passed by Parliament

After a setback at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Lawyers for #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has applied for bail at the High Court.

The pressure group has disclosed on its Facebook page that after many attempts to compel police to prosecute Mr Barker-Vormawor at an appropriate court that can grant bail, the embattled Convener has resolved to do that himself.

Lawyers for Mr Barker-Vormawor dragged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney General to the Supreme Court for what they believe constitutes “mishandling” of their client.

They say police deliberately prosecuted the case of treason felony at a Magistrates' Court that cannot grant bail for such an offence in a bid to keep Mr Barker-Vormawor in detention for a long time.

However, the suit at the Supreme Court was thrown out on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The bench said their jurisdiction was not properly invoked.

In the post on its Facebook page, FixTheCountry explained why it has taken them a while to apply for the bail at the High Court:

“Oliver has asked for one and only one thing - that his detainers be ordered to take him to a court which has jurisdiction to ensure his liberty as Article 14(3)(b) of the Constitution demands.

“In all these sessions, however, the courts have told Oliver one and only one thing which is contrary to Article 14(3)(b) of the Constitution - that he rather should take his detainers to the court which has jurisdiction to ensure his right to personal liberty…

“Accordingly, Oliver has agreed to perform that duty. He has signed the affidavit in support of an application for bail at the High Court. The application has since been filed and will be heard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Tema High Court.”

Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony for posting on his Facebook page that he will stage a coup if the E-Levy bill is passed by Parliament

