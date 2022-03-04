The Gender Ministry has dismissed reports that the School Feeding Programme has been put on hold to clear arrears

The Ministry said the 'false' media reports emanate from a misconstrued comment made by Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday

The Ministry says the programme is one of its flagship programmes that it will do everything to keep it going

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has released a statement to rubbish reports that the School Feeding Programme has been put on hold.

The Ministry, which has oversight responsibility of the programme, said in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Thursday, March 3, 2022, that the report that the programme is on hold to clear arrears is unfounded.

The statement suggests that when the caretaker Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, appeared in Parliament on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to address questions posed by some Members of Parliament, some of her responses were misconstrued.

“In response to a question posed by Mr. Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, MP for Yilo Krobo on when the Ghana School Feeding Programme will be extended to some selected schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipality, the Hon. Minister responded that ‘currently, the expansion of the programme is on hold. We are clearing all arrears of caterers and putting in place measures to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to all beneficiaries as well as caterers’,” the statement issued by the Ministry said.

The Ministry said it was, therefore, taken aback by the “false reportage” by some media houses indicating that the Ghana School Feeding Programme has been placed on hold.

“We will like to put on record that the Ghana School Feeding Programme is one of the Government's Priority Flagship Programmes and Government has no any intention to stop it,”the statement stressed.

