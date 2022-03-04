Ghana's Government has safely returned some 24 students who fled the war in Ukraine through Poland and Romania

The students were met at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday, March 4, 2022, by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

The government has said there are plans to bring home all 240 students who have fled the war-hit Ukraine

The Government of Ghana has returned home 24 Ghanaian students who fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through Romania and Poland.

The students at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday, 4 March 2022 and met by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, according to the details of a video published by Joy News.

On March 1, 2022, the government brought home 17 students stranded in countries that share borders with Ukraine following Russia’s contentious military attack.

Speaking to the students who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport today, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said Ghanaians share the plight of the students.

“I know you’ve been through a very traumatic and difficult situation, but thanks be to God that you’re home today. All Ghanaians share in your plight. It is our hope that in good time, you will pull yourself together and go back to further your studies,” Class News quoted the Deputy Minister.

The Deputy Minister also disclosed that the government has successfully had talks with the Russian government through the EU and AU, to allow free passage of Ghanaians caught up in Sumy, Kharkiv, and the other areas immediately.

“The other good news is that the Hungary government has agreed to take those of you willing to transfer to the Universities in Hungary, and they are prepared to assist with financial assistance like you were paying in Hungary,” he added.

