Reports from Nigeria indicate that scores of Nigerians have stormed Ukraine Embassy in Abuja to volunteer to fight the widely-condemned Russian invasion.

A report by Nigeria-based Sahara Reporters sighted by Yen.com.gh indicates that about 115 young men on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, went to the embassy to volunteer as fighters on Ukraine’s side.

This is coming as hundreds of Nigerian students Ukraine struggle to return home from the war-hit country.

According to Sahara Reporters, the men who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

An official of the Ukrainian embassy in Abuja, one Bohdan Soltys, has meanwhile said no firm steps has been taken about the offer by the bold Nigerian nationals.

The volunteers are believed to responding to a recent call by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, for people around the world to join the fight.

Zelensky had called on anyone who wished to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world to come and fight side by side with Ukrainians.

The Russian military are on the outskirts of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, launching an air, land, and sea attack.

After months of denying he would invade his neighbour, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, tore up a peace deal, sending troops across as Putin invading Ukraine borders.

More than 100,000 Ukrainians have fled their homes, according to UN agencies.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: First Batch Of Ghanaian Students Safely Evacuated To Romania

In related news, the first batch of Ghanaian students stranded in Ukraine following the Russian invasion which started days ago has been safely evacuated to neighbouring Romania.

This was seen by YEN.com.gh in a report on 3news.com.

The students, who were in Chernivtsi, were evacuated as part of arrangements made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration through Ghana’s Mission in Switzerland.

