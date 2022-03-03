A video showing the bunker in which some Ghanaian students in Ukraine are hiding in has popped up

The inside of the dilapidated underground bunker was serving as the only safe place for some Ghanaians who are still in war-torn Ukraine

Some students were evacuated back to Ghana some days ago and were met by their relatives, government officials and pressmen

A trending video showing the dilapidated bunker which is serving as the safe haven for some Ghanaians in Ukraine has popped up on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, one lady was showing the world around the bunker which is housing many Ghanaians fleeing the fighting in Ukraine.

The lady showed the outer parts of the bunker and then proceeded to the inside to show the poor living conditions of their new place of abode.

Photos of Bunker In Which Ghanaian Students Are Hiding. Source: Instagram/akokonsafuor

Source: Instagram

Many Ghanaians were expected to fill the bunker to sleep them safe from Russian forces who had invaded Ukraine and moving closer to the capital city, Kyiv.

First Batch Of Ghanaian Students Arrive Safely From Ukraine (Videos)

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian students who were in Ukraine prior to the Russian invasion of the European country have safely arrived in Ghana following an evacuation exercise.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of news outlet Adom TV, the students were met by many people at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport.

Among those who welcomed the students safely into the country included parents, government officials and members of the press.

NDC MP Ablakwa Meets Stranded Ghanaian Students in Romania; Photos Pop Up

Lawmaker for North Tongu, Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa, has travelled to Bucharest, the Romanian capital, to meet Ghanaian students who escaped the conflict in Ukraine.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 sighted by YEN.com.gh, the outspoken said the visit enabled him to get a first-hand understanding of the plight of the Ghanaian citizens.

"This morning I arrived in Bucharest, Romania which shares a southern border with Ukraine to visit our Ghanaian students who escaped from the conflict in Ukraine," he posted on Facebook.

