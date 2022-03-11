The government has said viral claims that the recent display of the Ghana national flag on the Burj Khalifa cost the nation thousands of dollars are false

The GIPC said the display was free and was done to honour President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana's participation in the Dubai Expo 2020

Gabby Otchere-Darko first made a Facebook post to deny reports that the three-minute display cost $68,000

The government has denied viral claims that the recent display of the Ghana flag on the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai cost the nation thousands of US dollars.

The first person to declare the claim as false was key member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the President’s cousin, Gabby Otchere-Darko.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, March 11, 2022, Mr Otchere-Darko questioned why it has become “too easy to create and spread a lie quickly and get away with it?”

Some reports said it cost the nation a whopping $68,000 for a three-minute display of the Ghana flag colours on the skyscraper.

But to make it official, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has released a statement to stress that the display did not cost the country any money.

“In no uncertain terms, the owner of the Emear Properties, Dubai, decided to place our national flag on the Burj Khalifa for free as a gesture of goodwill and to honour Ghana and His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the Ghana Day Celebration to culminate our participation in the Dubai Expo,” portions of the statement sighted by YEN.com.gh clarified.

Ghanaians home and abroad were filled with pride when their national flag was displayed brightly in the night on the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The tower that was previously known as the Burj Dubai before its inauguration in 2010, is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which rises 828 meters (2,717 ft) and contains 163 floors.

The Ghana flag was displayed on the skyscraper during the 2020 Dubai Expo, where the government hoped to make a good case for investments in the Ghanaian economy, with the iconic being an integral part of that process.

