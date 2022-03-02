Ghana's Energy Ministry is confident of attracting much-needed foreign investors for the country's vibrant energy sector at the Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Energy Ministry and its agencies will showcase Ghana’s energy potential in the upstream, downstream and renewable energy sectors at the Expo

Ghana's Energy Ministry, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is leading the delegation of senior officials in Ghana's energy sector to the Expo

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy has revealed plans to get critical investors in the energy sector to turn their attention to the many investment opportunities in the country at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will be leading Ghana’s delegation of senior officials from the energy sector to attend Expo that is underway in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, lead organisers of Ghana’s participation in the Expo as the ‘Energy Month’, March, will be used to position Ghana’s energy sector favourably in the minds of investors and key decision-makers.

The Ministry said on its Facebook page that it has planned a series of activities to attract investors to the many potentials existing in Ghana’s energy sector.

"The Ministry and its sector agencies at the EXPO will showcase Ghana’s energy potential in the upstream, downstream and renewable energy sectors with strong emphasis on the 2030 Petroleum Hub agenda, one of the important visions of His Excellency the President among other key areas."

In addition to these, the Ministry will also participate actively in the ‘Ghana Day’ scheduled for March 8, 2022 where President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo will address a business forum organised by the GIPC in close partnership with the Ministry of Energy.

Energy Minster, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the sector agencies will woo investors by sharing deeper insights into the operations of their sectors.

“They will indeed demonstrate the limitless opportunities in the generation, transmission and distribution value chain of the power sector” Dr. Prempeh said.

On the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the Expo 2020 in Dubai which, is the first to be held in the Arab world, is expected to bring together about 200 country participants.

Ghana’s energy sector players are confident that Ghana can make the most out of this strategic gathering.

