Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will this week inform Ghanaians about drastic plans taken at the cabinet retreat to revive the economy

The Finance Ministry did not give a specific date in a statement issued today but said the briefing in Parliament will take place this week

The plans will outline measures to hold rising inflation, high cost of fuel and the depreciation of the cedi against the major currency

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will this week brief Parliament about the outcome of the recent cabinet retreat on Ghana’s current economic challenges.

The retreat was held at the behest of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Peduase Lodge and ended on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The spiralling inflation, the depreciation of the cedi, and the high fuel cost were top on the agenda.

Ofori-Atta will present the outcome of cabinet's retreat to Parliament Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Finance Ministry has said in a statement dated Monday, March 21, that Nana Akufo-Addo approved far-reaching measures to hold the cedi fall, ensure expenditure discipline and bring down inflation and fuel prices.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

“Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will provide details of measures later this week after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders,” the statement sighted by YEN.com.gh said.

Meanwhile, the president has responded to widespread complaints about Ghana’s challenging economy, saying the challenges were global phenomena.

Commenting on the matter that continues to dominate public discourse on Saturday, March 19, 2022, the president assured that his team was taking steps to return Ghana’s economy to its glory days.

Nana Akufo-Addo said on Saturday that “sooner, rather than later”, Ghana’s economy will rebound.

The president cited the GH¢100 billion Ghana CARES Obaatanpa Programme as one of the plans to return the economy on the path of progress.

He said Ghana's macroeconomic indicators have been impressive despite the current challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered.

Nana Akufo-Addo and his cabinet, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, completed the first quarterly retreat at the Peduase Lodge in Aburi.

Video of Catholic Bishops Conference lashing out At Akufo-Addo’s Promise To Protect Public Purse Trends Again

An old video of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana criticising Nana Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to protecting the public purse has begun trending again.

The Catholic Bishops in November 2021 stated that the President’s promise to protect the public purse seems to be an illusion, stating that poverty was wreaking havoc in millions of homes.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Ghana, Most Rev Philip Naameh, grabbed headlines early November last year when he listed a series of problems under Akufo-Addo’s government.

Source: YEN.com.gh