Actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, has laid her mother to rest on Saturday, March 26

The Ghanaian entertainer's mother passed in January after she succumbed to a protracted battle with ill health

Vicky Zugah broke down in tears at the pre-internment service as pallbearers carried her mother's remains into a bus for burial

Actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, has laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Zugah lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a protracted battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

''Today, you gave up on me and my siblings,'' Vicky announced on Instagram, according to Joy News.

The final funeral rites for the late Beatrice Adzo Patu took place at the Madina Social Welfare on March 26.

Movie and media personalities, including Selly Galley, Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of music group Keche, actor Prince David Osei, Roselyn Ngissah, Martha Ankomah, Senyo Fiati, Rabby Bray, and a host of other personalities were present.

The moment Vicky Zugah broke down in tears as pallbearers carried her mother's remains into a bus for the final burial was captured.

Watch the video below:

