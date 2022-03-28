Ghana has abolished the mandatory wearing of face masks at public and private gatherings from today, March 28, 2022

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this when he delivered his 28th coronavirus update yesterday

He said Ghana's Covid situation has improved so much that treatment centres have become empty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Akufo-Addo has abolished the mandatory wearing of face masks to public and private gatherings beginning today, Monday, March 28, 2022.

Delivering the 28th Covid address yesterday, Sunday, March 27, 2022, the president said Ghana’s covid situation had improved so much that treatment centres were empty and active cases stood at 72 with no critical or severe illness.

“Whilst we have not achieved our national vaccination coverage target, it is significant to note that reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspots of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana's Covid situation has improved so much that treatment centres were empty. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said the Ghana Health Service was determined to meet a national vaccination target of 20 million by June.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The president also announced that in-house activities at churches, mosques, and other mass gatherings could resume at full capacity as long as attendees are fully vaccinated.

The country recorded its first Covid case on March 12, 2020. Since then, there have been 160,925 infections and 1,445 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, according to Reuters.

The president also revealed that over 13 million Ghanaians had been fully vaccinated.

15 Takeaways From President Akufo-Addo's 28th COVID-19 Update

President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his 28th COVID-19 address to Ghanaians on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with 15 key announcements and revelations.

The president painted a generally good picture of Ghana's Covid situation and announced that the country's land and sea borders will be opened from today, March 28, 2022, two years since he shut them.

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo announced that in-house activities at churches, mosques and other mass gatherings can resume with full capacity as long as the people attending are fully vaccinated.

Lady who Resurrected after She was Pronounced Dead at Ridge Hospital Dies Again

Zuweira, a young lady who was reportedly pronounced dead by doctors and later resurrected a few moments before her burial, has passed again.

The Accra-based makeup artist was reportedly confirmed dead by doctors at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, March 24.

In a video online, her aunt Rabu confirmed that Zuweira was pronounced dead by doctors and was prepared for burial in line with Muslim customs, Ghanaweb reported.

Source: YEN.com.gh