Professor Ransford Gyampo has advised the Finance Minister to make his delivery today easy-to-understand

He said it was important that Ken Ofori-Atta outlines his plans in a way that will resonate with the ordinary Ghanaian

Prof Gyampo stressed that for the strategies that will be announced today to work, every Ghanaian must appreciate and be willing to support them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has urged Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to present his plan to save the troubled Ghanaian economy in plain simple language.

The Minister will make public cabinet-approved plans to address economic hardships today, Thursday, 24 March 2022, in Parliament.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the plans that Mr Ofori-Atta will lay out today comprise the measures agreed upon during a recent cabinet retreat at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.

Ken Ofori-Atta (L) and Prof Ransford Gyampo. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Ahead of the briefing later this morning, Prof Gyampo has said every strategy must be broken down into simple language for every Ghanaian to understand and scrutinise.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"It must be done in plain and simple language for ordinary people to understand. The confusing terminologies that are typically deployed by demagogues to talk their ways out, without communicating, must be toned down," Prof Gyampo said.

He also said it was commendable that some of the proposals suggested by well-meaning people in Ghana to save the economy have been marked for inclusion in the public address by the Minister.

"There can be no meaningful navigation through these hard times without the support of the people," Prof Gyampo said.

Ablakwa Backs Gabby For A National Discussion On Ghana’s Troubled Economy

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Gabby Otchere-Darko, two politicians on different sides of the political divide, have proposed a national discussion to solve Ghana's current economic problems.

Mr Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, posted on Monday, March 21, 2022, on Facebook that Ghana's struggling economy needs a solution formulated from a consensus.

"If ever nationalism, consensus, partnership, mutual respect and sincere consultations were needed to move our dear country forward, it is now," Mr Ablakwa posted.

Dr Bawumia To Finally Speak On The Troubled Economy; April 7 Set For Cape Coast Forum

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has finally agreed to speak on the ailing Ghanaian economy, setting an April 7 date for a showdown after Ghanaians mocked his long silence.

His spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, disclosed yesterday, March 22, 2022, on a local language radio station, Asempa FM, that the vice president would speak at a forum in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

Dr Boako said Dr Bawumia would break his silence by laying out the progressive plans to tackle the numerous economic challenges.

Source: YEN.com.gh