Nana Akufo-Addo presented the 28th COVID-19 broadcast last night, painting a generally good picture of Ghana's situation

President Akufo-Addo also justified some of the decisions he has taken to hold the spread of the virus in Ghana

The most important announcement during the broadcast yesterday was that Ghana's land and sea borders have been opened from today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his 28th COVID-19 address to Ghanaians on Sunday, March 26, 2022, with 15 key announcements and revelations.

The president painted a generally good picture of Ghana's Covid situation and announced that the country's land and sea borders will be opened from today, March 28, 2022, two years since he shut them.

Akufo-Addo announced a raft of revelations during his 28th COVID-19 update. Source: Getty Images, @liveandletsfly

Source: UGC

Also, Nana Akufo-Addo announced that in-house activities at churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas, and theatres can resume with full capacity as long as the people attending are fully vaccinated.

YEN.com.gh brings you all the key takeaways from the president's Covid-19 broadcast below.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Ghana has experienced four waves of the pandemic since the first case was recorded in March 2020.

2. GHS1.6 billion was made available to support vulnerable households. This amount went into food packages and hot meals and the provision of free water and electricity for lifeline consumers and 50% rebate for all others.

3. Also, GHS750 million in soft loans was made available to SMEs.

4. Ghana spent GHS1.9 billion on PPEs and hot meals for students, teaching and non-teaching staff etc at the peak of the pandemic.

5. Ghana procured GHS81 million worth of PPEs, face masks, headcovers, medical scrubs and hospital gowns from the domestic market.

6. Ghana, Rwanda and Senegal, in partnership with BioNTech SE, are venturing into vaccine production and manufacturing. The aim is to acquire vaccine sufficiency in vaccine production to meet future demands for health security.

7. The Vaccine Manufacturing Committee set up in 2021 will soon be transformed into the National Vaccine Institute by an Act of Parliament. $25 million has been committed to develop Ghana’s domestic vaccine production capabilities and facilitate the capacity of domestic pharmaceutical companies to fill, finish and package mRNA COVID-19, malaria, TB and other vaccines.

8. As of Friday, March 25, 2022, active cases in Ghana were only 72 with no severity or critical condition. Ghana’s COVID-19 treatment centres are empty and the 4th wave appears to be over. Vaccine uptake is improving.

9. Government is resolved to deploying all means to get 20 million people vaccinated by June this year. So far 13.1 million people have been vaccinated.

10. From Monday, March 28, 2022 facemasks are no longer mandatory but the public is encouraged to avoid overcrowding.

11. In-house activities that take place in churches, mosques, conference, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres can resume with full capacity as long as the audience are fully vaccinated.

12. Outdoor functions and sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals can resume at full capacity as long as attendees are fully vaccinated.

13. From today, March 28, 2022, all fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Ghana will not take PCR test from their country of embarkation before being allowed at KIA and will not be tested on arrival. Citizens and foreign nationals who are not vaccinated will need to provide a negative PCR test result of not more than 48 hours, will undergo an antigen test upon arrival at KIA and offered vaccination.

14. The sterling work by Frontiers Healthcare Services Ltd at KIA is the reason Ghana, unlike other countries in the subregion, has not been hit with travel bans by the West.

15. From Monday, March 28, 2022 all sea and land borders will be opened.

Ghanaians Unhappy With 15p Reduction In Prices Of Petroleum Products

Hundreds of Ghanaians have been expressing their unhappiness on social media since the government announced a 15 pesewas reduction in the price of petroleum products.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, yesterday, March 24, 2022, announced a series of measures to mitigate the economic hardships during a press briefing.

To tackle the increasing fuel cost, the Minster announced 15 pesewas cut in taxes on a litre of petroleum products from April 1, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh