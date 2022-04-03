President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and throughout the world on the commencement of the Ramadan Fast

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent out fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the commencement of the Ramadan Fast.

The observance of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and Muslims won't eat or drink during the hours of daylight, beginning Sunday, April 3.

In a Facebook message, President Akufo-Addo said that Ramadan is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice, and dedication to duty.

A call to live by principles

''I urge Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the Month of Ramadan in sanctity and Holiness,'' he shared with a photo posing with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won't eat or drink during the hours of daylight.

However, children are not expected to fast until they reach puberty, usually around the age of 14 years old.

Read the post below:

