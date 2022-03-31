Thomas Partey's mother has surfaced online days after her son led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

YEN.com.gh has seen the said photo and the Black Stars deputy captain looks exactly like his mother

In the game against Nigeria it was Partey's goal that helped Ghana to qualify ahead of Nigeria

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey is undoubtedly the most loved Ghanaian football star at the moment.

The Arsenal middleman put up a spirited performance to help Ghana qualifies for their 4th World Cup.

Partey took the lead for the Black Stars following a long-range strike that beat the Nigerian shot-stopper but the home side restored parity via a controversial penalty.

Thomas Partey's mother pops up after Black Stars world cup qualification (Photo credit: Thomas Partey/Instagram)

Now, days after that qualification a photo of Partey and his mother has surfaced online.

In the photo seen by YEN.com.gh, Partey was seen standing next to his look-alike mother.

Partey was wearing a black suit while his mother projected her Ghanaian culture by wearing African fabric.

