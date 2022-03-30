President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his excitement over Ghana's World Cup qualification

The leader of government business was seen in a video speaking to Otto Addo and congratulating him for a job well done

Akufo-Addo then jokingly remarked that Ghana was going to bar Otto Addo from returning to Dortmund

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, could not hold back his joy as the senior national team, Black Stars, qualified for the World Cup in Qatar.

Akufo-Addo was speaking in a phone conversation with the handler of the Black Stars minutes after Ghana's return leg fixture against Nigeria in Abuja.

While congratulating Otto Addo, President Akufo-Addo, in a video, maintained that Ghana was going to kidnap the Black Stars coach to prevent him from leaving the country.

Photos of Akufo-Addo and Otto Addo. Source: fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to Akufo-Addo, he was going to bar Otto Addo from returning to Dortmund where he serves as a coach to the German side's U-20 team.

President Akufo-Addo made more fun of the Black Stars coach and asked him to be careful when he returns to the country since he might not leave again.

The first gentleman of the land went on to shower praises on the whole playing and non-playing body of Ghana's senior national football team.

He asked Otto Addo to extend the country's appreciation to the team for a job well done in securing Africa's first slot at the football Mundial set for Qatar in November 2022.

Shatta Wale Jabs Nigeria After Ghana Pipped Them to Book World Cup Place

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, has taken a swipe at Nigeria after Ghana beat them to secure a World Cup place in Qatar.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale was seen in his apartment in the United States jubilating Ghana's qualification.

According to the Taking Over hitmaker, Ghana was far better than its Nigerian counterparts in many facets of life.

Shatta Wale then used the opportunity to compose a new song to troll the Nigerians as he quickly put some words together in a song.

Source: YEN.com.gh