Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, born on March 12, 1951, has turned 71 years old but still looks beautiful

President Akufo-Addo has posted her on his social media handle, with a heartwarming and romantic caption

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered some of the beautiful words Ghanaians shared for the lady

Ghana's first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo has turned 71 years old, still looking as stunning as a woman who is only in her early 50s.

Her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the elegant woman in a short but heartwarming tweet that is receiving massive attention on social media.

Posting a picture of the first lady and tagging her handle, Nana shared:

Happy Birthday my beautiful Rebecca (@RAkufoAddo) ❤️❤️❤️

Photo of Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Picture credit: @NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

How Ghanaians are celebrating Rebecca

Many social media users went into the comment section to join their president in celebrating the 71st birthday of the first lady.

Below were some of their comments.

ci1ni said:

Nana Showboy with wife, Nana Hemaa show girl. Happy birthday mummy. God bless you. Hope Nana didn’t increase duties at the port to raise money to celebrate your birthday…The E-Levy di3r you for burry am ooo

@Compassionkg commented:

Happy birthday Auntie Rebecca, may God's favour continue to locate you as you chalk another year on this day.

@Issahak95456565 indicated:

Happy birthday to our first lady . Please advise your husband to please fear Allah and look at us for a second, we're really suffering

How Rebeccas 70th birthday was celebrated

President Nana Akufo-Addo's wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, turned 70 years old on Friday, March 12, 2021.

In celebration of her milestone, First Lady Rebecca had a party organized in her name. A video from the birthday celebration of Mrs. Akufo-Addo showed it was a party organised by a swimming pool.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the First Lady was seen dressed in a lemon yellow dress with almost everybody around dressed in white.

Not long into the video, Mrs Akufo-Addo got on the dancefloor to display some good moves while the people around urged her on.

From the video, Mrs Akufo-Addo looked very excited over her new age as she danced happily.

Source: YEN.com.gh