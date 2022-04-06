Nana Akufo-Addo joins world leaders to condemn Russia's "hostile invasion" of Ukraine

At a meeting with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Nana Akufo-Addo backed the UK government's position that the people of Ukraine needed more support

The two leaders also said Russia needed severe economic sanctions to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine

President Nana Akufo-Addo and UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, have joined the rest of the world to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders said the attempted subjugation of the Ukrainian people was condemnable.

The two leaders said Tuesday, April 5, 2022, during bilateral talks at Downing Street, that it is crucial for the world to continue to support the Ukrainian people.

Nana Akufo-Addo and the UK Prime Minister also emphasised the need for more diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia to force Vladimir Putin to end the invasion.

The two leaders also discussed the security situation in Africa and other areas of partnership between Ghana and the UK.

According to the Daily Graphic, the UK government released a press statement on the bilateral talks and welcomed the strength and depth of the partnership between the two countries.

"Recognising the growing security threats in West Africa, the Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo committed to strengthen our defence and security partnership, including in intelligence sharing and naval capabilities," the release said.

Source: YEN.com.gh