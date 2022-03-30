Akufo-Addo has admitted that there is anxiety among Ghanaians because of the current state of the economy

The president however said the Covid-19 pandemic and current war in Ukraine have impacted efforts to improve the economy

He told Parliament during his State of the Nation Address that the measures presented by the finance minister to address the hardship are robust

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said during his 2022 SONA that he is aware of the general sense of anxiety sweeping across Ghana due to the economic hardships.

Delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the president said it was unfortunate that the pandemic had eroded the gains made by the economy.

Nana Akufo-Addo told Parliament that measures outlined to tackle the economic hardships are robust.

Source: Facebook

"I know that there is a general sense of anxiety in the nation at the moment.

"The Ghanaian people are anxious about the economy, the cost of living, income levels, jobs for young people; of issues that we all thought we had achieved a national consensus," he said.

He, however, said it was unfortunate, although not surprising, that some critics have cited the current uncertainties as evidence of heightened tension in the country.

He stated further that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has further impacted Ghana's economy.

"Thirty per cent of our wheat flour and fertiliser imports come from Russia. 60% of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine, and almost 20% of Ghana's manganese is shipped to Ukraine," he outlined how Ghana's economy was linked to the economies of Russia and Ukraine.

Nana Akufo-Addo, however, told Parliament that the recent press briefing by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, took cognisance of the present economic hardships.

He said the measures laid out by the Finance Minister are robust enough to usher the country into economic revival and put the country back on the path of growth.

