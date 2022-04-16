Seven out of twenty people have died after a boat carrying passengers on the Volta Lake in Ghana capsised

The incident reportedly happened in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region on Thursday, April 14

Thirteen of the passengers were rescued by local fishermen, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at a private morgue

At least seven out of twenty people have died after a boat transporting passengers on the Volta Lake in Ghana capsised on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The incident reportedly happened in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region.

Starr FM reports that the passengers were from Dzemani to Havekope when the boat overturned midway because of a storm.

Thirteen of the passengers were rescued by local fishermen, but the seven drowned.

The remains of the deceased, including five females and two males, have been deposited at a private morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Confirming the incident

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, has confirmed the incident. He said that the ages of the deceased ranged between 16 and 31.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is working with local experienced fisher folks and other experts to continue with rescue efforts, according to Joy News.

Also, Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong has started looking into the matter with the Volta Regional Minister, Archibald Yao Letsa.

