News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that the first child and son of popular man of God, Bishop Dag Heward Mills known as David Heward-Mills has passed away.

The son of the Light House Chapel International founder is said to have died in the United States of America.

Events leading to his death or the cause of his death are still unknown.

First Son Of Bishop Dag Heward Mills Reported Dead In USA

Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15, 2022.

The 31 year old son of the founder of the popular televangelist was a Medical Doctor living and working in the United States of America.

Dag Heward Mills and wife are blessed to have brought up four kids; David Mills, Joshua Mills, Daniella Mills and Paula Mills, in that order.

