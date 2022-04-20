Akufo-Addo Visits Bishop Dag Heward-Mills To Mourn With Him Over His Son’s Death

President Akufo-Addo has paid a courtesy call on Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to mourn with him over the death of his son

The president posted on Facebook that he visited the televangelist on Tuesday, April 19

President Akufo-Adoo sympathised with the Bishop and asked for God's strength for his family

President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid a visit to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, to mourn the death of the respected preacher’s son, David Heward-Mills.

The Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations, which originated from the Lighthouse Group of Churches, lost his son in the United States of America on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Events leading to his death or the cause of his death are still unknown, but the news grabbed national attention.

The 31-year-old son of the popular televangelist was a Medical Doctor living and working in the USA.

In a Facebook post announcing his visit to Bishop Heward-Mills, the president said, “I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort, and love of the Almighty in these difficult times.”

