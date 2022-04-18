Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has shared his candid thoughts on the passing of his first son, Dr David Heward-Mills

In a sermon to members of his church on Sunday, April 17, he said his son's sudden demise ''spoils everything''

Dr David Heward-Mills passed on Good Friday, April 15, after a brief illness in the United States of America

Famous Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has expressed his candid emotions and thoughts after the death of his first son, Dr David Heward-Mills.

The Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations emerging from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) lost his son Friday, April 15.

In a sermon titled The grave is not the end on Sunday, April 17, the bereaved clergyman shared his honest thoughts for the first time after the death of his son.

Death spoils everything

''My son David just passed away. It spoils everything. You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It spoils everything,'' he said.

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills explained that death brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything.

''We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is,'' he said.

Dr David Heward-Mills died at the age of 31 on Easter Friday in the United States of America.

He worked as a resident physician at Prisma Health, Columbia in the United States of America, for almost two years.

The deceased was a Research Physician at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.

''It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.

''We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.''

The church appealed to people and members to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time as they prepare to communicate the funeral arrangements in due course.

