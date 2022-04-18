Dr David Heward-Mills, the son of Lighthouse Group of Churches founder Dag Heward-Mills' sister has spoken about his demise

According to Daniella Heward-Mills who is also a medical doctor by profession, she was best friends with David

She further indicated that he is currently resting in the bosom of the Lord and will always be the original Dr Mills

Daniella Heward-Mills, a medical doctor and daughter to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has spoken about her brother, David Heward-Mills, who died on April 15, 2022, after a short illness.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the son of the Light House Chapel International founder was reported to have died in the United States of America, where he was practicing as a doctor.

In a post on her Twitter handle, Daniella said that David was so sweet and her best friend. She sounded strong, indicating that he was resting and adding that he will always be the original Doctor Mills.

In her own words:

My sweet brother is resting. He understood, we were best friends. He will always be the original D Mills

Dr Mills' death was officially made public through an announcement by the church in communication on Saturday, April 16, a day after the incident occured.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness,” the church said.

“David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.”

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season.

“Please respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course, the communication to church members read.

David was a psychiatrist in Columbia, South Carolina and received his medical degree from Vinnica State Medical University and practised for over six years.

Dag Heward Mills and wife are blessed to have brought up four kids; David Mills, Joshua Mills, Daniella Mills, and Paula Mills, in that order.

Source: YEN.com.gh