Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has said the ambitious Agenda 111 health project is facing land litigation challenges in the big cities

He said the government has been compelled to modify the architectural designs of the health facilities because of these litigation issues

He has also revealed that it is currently difficult for the government to give a timeline for projects but the government was determined to overcome the challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has revealed that the government’s Agenda 111 health project is facing some land litigation challenges in parts of the country.

The minister said the government had been compelled to modify the architectural designs of the project in parts of the country because of the land issues, especially in the big cities.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu (L). Source: Facebook/@MOHGhana

Source: Facebook

The Agenda 111 project is the government’s ambitious project to build more than 100 district hospitals to complement the existing regional and psychiatric health facilities across the country.

“We are changing the infrastructure designs…Even in the communities and the districts, there are litigations in some areas where the DCEs have donated lands and people are asking for compensation,” the Minister was quoted in a report by Class News.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He made these revelations while taking delivery of supplies from the Italian government in Accra on Friday. May 6, 2022.

However, the minister was confident that at the appropriate time, the government would be able to deal with these setbacks.

“It is too early to predict whether we will finish or not but optimistically, that is what we want to do and we will try to push ourselves. We will be able to do a proper assessment by the end of the year,” the Health Minister said.

The hospitals that will be built under the Agenda 111 Project would be evenly spread across the country to ensure that Ghanaians get equal access to medical facilities.

The breakdown of the regions and the number of facilities each one will have is as follows:

Ashanti – 10

Volta – 9

Eastern – 8

Greater Accra – 7

Upper East – 7

Oti region – 5

Upper West – 5

Bono – 5

Western North – 5

Savanna – 3

Bono East – 2

North East – 2

Gov't Must Look At The State Of Our Mortuaries - Ghanaian Doctor Reacts To Dirty Korle Bu Morgue

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a senior medical officer at the Lekma Hospital Dr Amanski, born Emmanuel Amankrah, has urged the government to take an urgent look at the state of mortuaries in the country.

His comments follow a video documentary by Godwin Asideba of GHOne TV, which spotlights the unsanitary conditions of mortuary workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Dr Amanski described the prevailing situation as sad.

Source: YEN.com.gh