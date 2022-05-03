Former president John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act

The 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC described the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) as distortionary and burdensome

The former president was addressing Ghanaians on the theme Ghana At A Crossroads on Monday, May 2

Former president John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next elected government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act.

In his address to Ghanaians on the theme Ghana At A Crossroads Monday, May 2, 2022, he reiterated that the NDC is not against taxes in principle but described the Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) as ''distortionary and burdensome''.

NDC not opposed to taxes

''We in the NDC do not oppose taxation as a principle. We'll not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past.

''We are, however, implacably opposed to distortionary and burdensome taxes like the E-Levy that only forces Ghanaians to endure more sufferings,'' he said

NDC will repeal E-Levy

The former president assured that an NDC government in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act.

"A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act," he said.

The former president further stated that even though the Nana Akufo-led government remains fixated on taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, it has been wasteful.

"The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," he added.

Former president Mahama's comments erupted cheers from the audience in the auditorium, most of whom were members of the NDC.

Meanwhile, the clip from the address, shared on social media, has gained reactions from netizens. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Trueafrokay said:

''You lost my vote if I have any. A country cannot develop without revenue collection and minimum spending. Ghana is always borrowing because we spend too much and we collect very little.

''We put all the pressure on importers which makes prices too high. Cut down on import charges at the port. Build industries to manufacture and export. U are saying this just to get a vote knowing it's not the right thing.''

Bradonglover commented:

''With just about 4_5 hours for today to end on a good day for Mahama just spoiled it by saying he will cancel e levy see his eyes ever since he lost the election his face has never been the same it always looks like he just woke up from bed or beating .''

Bradonglover said:

''I was happy the whole day until I heard this my mood just change.''

Mawei12

''We want a refund for all the deductions too. That will be the real deal, not just canceling it, Sir.''

Royfranklin_ said:

''I still don't understand some Ghanaians ooo, like ah, so those Developmental works should be done with whose money?? mm. The taxes are used for those things. And so u can't be somewhere and support the so-called NDC people that u won't pay E-levy. What do u mean by that.''

