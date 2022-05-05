A senior medical officer at the Lekma Hospital has urged the government to take a look at the state of mortuaries in the country

Dr Amanski described the deplorable state of some Ghanaian mortuaries as sad, but the harsh realities health workers deal with

The Ghanaian medical practitioner called on the government to urgently take action to improve the prevailing situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A senior medical officer at the Lekma Hospital Dr Amanski, born Emmanuel Amankrah, has urged the government to take an urgent look at the state of mortuaries in the country.

His comments follow a video documentary by Godwin Asideba of GHOne TV, which spotlights the unsanitary conditions of mortuary workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Dr Amanski described the prevailing situation as sad.

Photo of Dr Amanski. Source: Dr Amanski/ GHOne TV

Source: Instagram

Harsh truth and realities

''It's quite sad but the article brings out the harsh truth and realities these health workers deal with. With little to no personal protection working in deplorable states. This in effect tells about the state of our Health System,'' he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Amanski urged the government to urgently attend to the alarming poor state of mortuaries in the country.

''I urge the government and all stakeholders to see this as a clarion call to take a closer look at the state of our mortuaries and the health system as a whole,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

I Earn Less Than GH¢1,000 - Korle Bu Mortuary Man Shares Ordeal in Emotional Video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a mortuary attendant identified as Richard Tindani has decried his paltry monthly salary coupled with the poor working conditions at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The 52-year-old has been working as a mortuary attendant since 1989 but earns less than GH¢1,000 monthly.

In an interview with Godwin Asideba of GHOne TV, the senior mortuary worker admitted that life is difficult as he urged for an increment in wages.

Gloria Sarfo Lays Her Mum to Rest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Gloria Sarfo has laid her late mum to rest at the Akyem Osiem cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The burial service for the late Madam Ophelia Yeboah took place on Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park.

She passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram. Gloria Sarfo did not reveal what caused her mother's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh